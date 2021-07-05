Haibo: Skeem Saam viewers drag SABC 1 for playing wrong episode

Skeem Saam viewers were seeing read on Monday instead of the latest episode of the hit soapie

SABC 1 had somehow managed to mix up the episodes and played last week's breathtaking finale

Viewers took to the internet to vent their anger and frustration that the mix up at the SABC caused them

Skeem Saam viewers were furious with SABC 1 after the channel played the wrong episode of the popular soapie Skeem Saam.

Particularly after the latest episode was the season finale that ended on a bombshell with Meikie going to prison.

Skeem Saam viewers were disappointed after the SABC repeated Friday's breathtaking finale. Photo credit: @OfficialSkeemSaam

Fans took to the internet to blast SABC 1 and shared their reactions to the wrong episode being played and ruining their afternoon.

Viewers take to the internet to vent their frustration

@YayXMavii:

"Whoever stole the USB that has today's episode, you won't see heaven #SkeemSaam."

@rendiseb:

"Imagine waiting all weekend only to watch the previous episode. #SkeemSaam."

@Ronewa_Mathephe:

"Why are they playing Friday's episode #SkeemSaam."

@_MoYaSelabe:

"Dear @Official_SABC1 we demand the #SkeemSaam episode before we go to bed, tonight! If you have to replace those other two soapies that play one after the other, let be. In fact, we need to episodes of #SkeemSaam from 8 to 9 net vir die dang."

@BlueKin07840364:

"#SkeemSaam Someone is jealous of Skeem Saam. It can't be that we watching Friday's episode."

@bu__hlee:

"Whoever requested a repeat of the last episode please call them again and tell them that you were high #SkeemSaam."

The wrath of Meikie Maputla: 'Skeem Saam' serves up blockbuster finale

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the season finale of Skeem Saam proved to be exactly what the doctor ordered and SABC 1 viewers can agree.

The final episode of season 9 left fans of the soap gasping for air, grappling with high-blood pressure and then some, as Kwaito and John Maputla, accompanied by MaNtuli, Joyce and Sfiso, went to get the much-anticipated DNA tests done to confirm whether Kwaito was indeed John's son.

Lo and behold, the story reached fever-pitch as the doctor confirmed that there was a 99.9 per cent probability of John being Kwaito's father. At the same time, Meikie, who has been as scary as ever off-late, was making her way to be part of the reading of the results.

The rumbling plot twist here was the fact that John had left his cellphone at home, which Meikie duly carried with her, presumably to give it to him. That is when a message came in confirming flight details to Scotland.

Source: Briefly.co.za