'The River's Traditional Ceremony Scene Makes Waves: "What a Beautiful Episode"

The scene of the traditional ceremony that aired on Wednesday night, 6 October on The River impressed many of their viewers

The fans of the show took to social media to praise the cast and crew of the 1Magic telenovela for slaying the scene

The beautiful scene led by Amabutho was filmed in KwaZulu-Natal and many fans were happy to see the culture of the Zulu Nation being honoured in the show

The River trended on social media after airing a beautiful scene of a traditional ceremony that was filmed in KwaZulu-Natal. The viewers of the 1Magic telenovela praised the producers of the show for showing the beauty of the Zulu Kingdom after Wednesday night's episode.

The fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the ceremony led by Amabutho (Zulu warriors), according to the storyline. Even the channel 1Magic thought the scene was a thing of beauty.

Briefly News saw some of the comments from peeps who were impressed by the show's cast and crew's good work. Check out some of the comments they posted on Twitter below:

@ky_human said:

"As Whites I don't think we have something as meaningfully beautiful as this ceremony. Or most Whites before I offend someone."

@nosiphonhlapo1 wrote:

"What a beautiful episode!! Shu!! Wamuhle Zulu."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"#TheRiver1Magic if they decide to create a Shaka Zulu series, the guy playing Mabutho should play Shaka Zulu."

@whoisdonovanp added:

"Thank you to writers and producers of #TheRiver1Magic for giving us an in-depth look at the beauty of the Zulu Kingdom. Big ups to you."

Emma's painful scene on #TheRiver1Magic trends

In related news, Briefly News reported that The River trended on social media following Emma's painful scene. Viewers' emotions ran high after they watched the sad scene of Emma being sexually abused.

The fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode after the painful scene aired on Monday night, 4 October. Many of them expressed that women go through the most in life.

Actress Lunathi Mampofu plays the character of Emma in the 1Magic telenovela. After being sexually assaulted, the culprit left her crying in the office and bragged he was on his way to his wife.

