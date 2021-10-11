Twitter user, @DiggaTheGrigio, shared a jaw-dropping video showing a fleet of luxury cars at the famous Konka nightclub

The video shows around 20 or more V-Classes parked at the club and people can't believe what they are seeing

The video has attracted big attention in only a few hours and the number of likes and comments go up every minute

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Konka is attracting the attention of Mzansi after the Soweto nightclub transformed into the playground for the rich and famous. Now, a Twitter post shared by @DiggaTheGrigio, shows that Konka is attracting new levels of opulence after a fleet of Mercedes Benz V-Classes were seen at the club.

In the post, the Twitter-user shared a video of about 20 V-Classes parked at Konka - a number so incredible it has to be seen to believed.

Incredible scene of luxury whips parked at Konka nightclub in Soweto. Image: @DiggaTheGrigio/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The jaw-dropping post has close to 1 000 likes and over 200 retweets in just a few hours, and the comments are quickly multiplying.

@Siyabonga_Moloi:

"Make a limited edition of the V-Class but call it the KONKA."

@khen_sa_ni:

"It was literally designated just for Mercs."

@Clibo_sa1:

"Imagine the girls they came with."

Konka is one of the top nightclubs in Johannesburg and was founded in 2016 after the success of other establishments in the Soweto township such as Moja Café. Since its establishment, the club has secured big sponsors such as Moēt, Hennesy, and Diageo. Today, it has become the hottest place to visit and the trendiest location for Saffas to show-off their immense wealth.

Mzansi in disbelief and reacts to millionaire playground in Soweto township

In other Konka-related stories, Briefly News reported on a social media account aiming to uplift the township economy. @KasiEconomy dropped a number of stunning photos on Twitter and it seems the revellers are now choosing to visit the township more often as they parked their whips at club Konka.

The account holder says the township of Soweto is no longer a place that depicts a story of poverty but pure class. In their latest post, there are pictures showing a top range of luxury cars parked in front of the club right in the heart of Soweto as the owners or drivers had fun over the past weekend.

One can see cars such as a Lamborghini, Ferrari among others and the post is going viral as Briefly News picks up a few reactions. They wrote on Twitter:

“KONKA situated deep in the heart of Soweto is a millionaire's playground. Townships are no longer the symbol of poverty.”

Source: Briefly.co.za