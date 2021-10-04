Club Konka is one of the top nightclubs in Johannesburg and many South African social media users are sharing their posts on a viral post

In the post uploaded by @KasiEconomy, the account holder says Soweto township is no longer a place of poverty and many people have different views

Some people believe that Kasi locals are losing an opportunity because the club is owned by the rich where revellers drive flashy cars

A social media account aiming to uplift the township economy has done it again. @KasiEconomy dropped a number of stunning photos on Twitter. It seems the revellers are now choosing to visit the township more often as they parked their whips at club Konka.

The account holder says the township of Soweto is no longer a place that depicts a story of poverty but pure class. In their latest post, there are pictures showing a top range of luxury cars parked in front of the club right in the heart of Soweto as the owners or drivers had fun over the past weekend.

One can see cars such as a Lamborghini, Ferrari among others and the post is going viral as Briefly News picks up a few reactions. They wrote on Twitter:

“KONKA situated deep in the heart of Soweto is a millionaire's playground. Townships are no longer the symbol of poverty.”

South Africans are divided as they react to a nightclub in Soweto. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

The post reads:

@Dachestar said:

“Millionaires who only waste money but still living as mental slaves, the purpose of life ain't based on the value of assets bt the impact you leave behind, Yung black men be careful who you idolise.”

@RapolaMolatelo said:

“They're are rejecting our business proposals, they are not funding new businesses and they're not creating jobs. Only the owners of Konka benefit and the 40 people he employed. The establishment will never change Soweto as a whole...”

@D_Nkitseng said:

“Konka it's a white-owned entity which takes black people's money, we are losing here.”

@Steema7 said:

“The man by the name Kutlwano Pitso is the owner of Konka club. He started by opening Moja Café located in Orlando East.”

@Qhawe_L said:

“It's situated in a poverty-stricken township, the culture of rich people going to townships to show off isn't something new & has never ever done anything for the betterment of the natives..Townships are still a symbol of poverty until they are either gentrified or abolished.”

Source: Briefly.co.za