“Best Hustler”: Mzansi Wowed by Well Dressed Guy Selling Veggies on the Road

A South African hawker is a hit on social media for his stylish outfits as he is seen selling vegetables next to the road, even all the citrus tones tie in nicely

The stunning photos of the well-dressed man were shared by @Ndi_Muvenda on Twitter and they are attracting positive reactions from many who admire his style and colour sense

It seems the smart fellow is quite well-known and one thing is common from the reactions - everyone believes he's going far

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One local guy is a street-smart hustler and he is being praised for his dress code. His pictures have found their way to the internet showing the veggie hawker in action.

As shared by @Ndi_MuVenda, the guy is a street vendor hustling to make ends meet like all of us, but what attracts Mzansi the most is his stunning outfit in warm colours of yellow, orange and red to match his stock.

Selling veggies or starting a business in Mzansi during the raging coronavirus pandemic is something the youth are exploring as they struggle to get jobs.

The social media account holder says you must love your hustle until it loves you back and Briefly News looks at the positive reactions from Twitter users.

South Africans are impressed by one well-dressed guy on social media. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

“Hustler of the day. Love your hustle, it’ll love you back.”

@MtsweniPanwell said:

“So he decided to match up with the veggies.”

@Wandile409 said:

“Why is his face pink though.”

@JTMarisha said:

“He must wear a mask.”

@CellulaJnR said:

“The clean clothes and the confidence he has will take him far...”

@Ninjaro said:

“Mdu wase Ennerdale.”

@Ndi_Muvenda said:

“Yabooo.”

@KMhlokozi said:

“Dog of life.”

The hustle: Mzansi inspired by Tshwane lady who sold 1 000 'fatcakes'

In a related side business story, Briefly News published that because of the unsavoury consequences of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has left many jobless, a young woman is making it big in the small business sector.

@Jade_Billions is being seen in the streets of Tshwane where she is selling amagwinya, also called 'vetkoek' or 'fatcakes', and recently took to Twitter to inspire her followers.

The Tshwane-based young businesswoman says money loves her and she has thanked her ancestors for the guidance as she can now make ends meet.

In a caption on her buzzing Twitter page, @Jade_Billions said she only started selling the most favoured food item in Mzansi last Saturday but there is a huge difference as far as a response is concerned.

“I only started selling fatcakes last week Saturday and I've sold approximately 1 000 units. My God is working overtime actually idlozi likhona.”

Source: Briefly.co.za