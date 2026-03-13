Donald Trump sparked mass reactions online after commenting on the war in Iran and insulting the country's leadership

The President of the United States maintained that his country was winning the war and promised more devastating strikes

The Middle East was thrust into conflict after the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February 2026, sparking a retaliation

Donald Trump boasted about killing Iran’s leadership, describing them as scumbags. Image: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has sparked mass reactions online after claiming that it was an honour to be killing Iran’s leadership.

The President of the United States of America made the comments on Truth Social as he addressed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The area has been thrust into conflict following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel.

The two countries launched a joint military operation on 28 February 2026, attacking Iran with missiles. The attacks resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several members of his family.

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Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf. The regime has also closed the Strait of Hormuz, preventing much of the global oil supply from passing through.

Iran has come under constant attack from the US and Israel since 28 February 2026. Image: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Trump claims Iran’s leadership is deranged scumbags

In his post on Truth Social, Trump called the Iranian leadership ‘deranged scumbags’ and said it was an honour to be killing them.

"They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honour it is to do so," Trump’s post read.

The US President also hit out at media coverage that questioned whether the US was having success in the war, saying that Iran’s military was ‘being decimated’ and their ‘leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth’.

"We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time. Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today," Trump posted.

The US President’s comment has sparked thousands of comments online, with some criticising him and others praised him. Some even made fun of Trump’s comment, noting that he mentioned decimating the Iranian army, but the conflict was ongoing and far from over.

Trump signals escalation in Iran attack

Briefly News reported that President Trump said that the US was hitting Iran hard, but warned that an even bigger military assault was coming.

In an interview with CNN, he claimed early strikes killed 49 Iranian leaders and left the country’s leadership in disarray.

Trump also defended the operation as necessary to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying negotiations had failed.

Trump declares victory over Iran

Briefly News also reported that Trump provided another narrative about the ongoing war in Iran, changing his story again.

The President of the US was also contradicted by his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, about the status of the conflict.

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian maintained that the conflict would not end until three conditions were met.

Source: Briefly News