Donald Trump has provided another narrative about the ongoing war in Iran, changing his story about who was winning the conflict

The President of the United States has been contradicted by his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, about the status of the conflict

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, maintained that the conflict would not end until three conditions are met

Donald Trump declared that the US had won the war in Iran, despite the continued strikes. Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has declared that the United States has won the war, but Iran doesn’t seem to agree.

The President of the US even claimed that his country had won within the first hour, but despite his claims, the war rages on. The conflict began on 28 February 2026, when the US and Israel launched a joint military attack on Iran.

The attack resulted in the death of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several members of his family. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has replaced his father as the new Supreme Leader, a move Trump was not impressed with.

Trump and his aides contradict each other

Trump’s latest comments are in contradiction to some of his and his aides’ claims about the war. On Monday, 9 March 2026, Trump at one stage said the war was a ‘short-term excursion’ that could end soon, and later said that the US ‘hadn’t won enough’.

On Tuesday, 10 March 2026, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said it was up to Trump whether it was the beginning, the middle or the end of the war. On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, Trump again said that the US wasn’t finished with its attacks.

“We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we’re not finished yet,” he told reporters.

In another speech in Kentucky on 11 March, Trump repeatedly declared a US victory over Iran despite the ongoing strikes.

Iranian president outlines conditions for ending conflict

While Trump is celebrating victory, the Iranian president has outlined three conditions for ending the conflict.

Taking to social media, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country was committed to peace in the region.

He also highlighted what it would take to end the war, including an international guarantee that there would be no future aggression.

The Iranian President also warned that armed forces would carry out a heavier operation than before if Iranian ports came under attack.

Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, also stated that no port, economic centre or location in the Persian Gulf would be beyond the country’s reach if the US attacked Iranian port facilities.

The Iranian forces are not making idle threats either. Since the US and Israel attacked Iran, there has been instability in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz. Both waters are critical for international trade.

Iran has threatened that it would ‘not allow even a single litre of oil’ that was heading for the US, Israel and their partners to pass through the strait. Thus far, there have been several attacks on vessels operating around the Gulf since the conflict began.

The Thai bulk carrier, Mayuree Naree, was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. Image: AFP PHOTO / ROYAL THAI NAVY

