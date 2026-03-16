Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Donald Trump “Questions” Why the United States Is in Iran
US

Donald Trump “Questions” Why the United States Is in Iran

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • United States President Donald Trump has expressed a different view about the conflict in Iran
  • The US led an attack on Iran on 28 February, and most recently, the conflict has affected oil prices
  • An expert discussed the impact of the fluctuating oil prices after Iran secured the Strait of Hormuz

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

US President Donald Trump called on NATO allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump slammed NATO nations and demanded their help. Images: Nathan Howard and Dan Kitwood/Staff via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES— United States President Donald Trump recently wondered why the United States was in Iran after the Middle East nation secured the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also demanded that the US’s allies assist in securing the strait, warning of consequences if they do not provide support.

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on 15 March 2026. Trump said that other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) must send warships to protect the Strait. In a video @OunkaOnX posted, Trump said NATO countries should help the United States protect it. He added that the United States did not need the Strait of Hormuz because it has plenty of oil. He added that the United States might not have needed to be in Iran at all, given its large oil reserves.

Read also

Donald Trump boasts about attacking Iran's leadership, describes them as deranged scumbags

Watch the video on X here:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Trump demands NATO assistance

According to News24, Trump also said the US is in talks with seven countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. He said many countries would dispatch warships to allow shipping to resume through the Strait of Hormuz. He said that NATO countries face a very bad future if they do not assist in securing the Strait. He added that there is doubt that Iran is prepared for negotiations to end the war.

Donald Trump said that the NATO countries must defend the Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump answered questions about the Iran conflict. Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Trump, Iran

Read also

Trump raises ‘Life and Safety’ concerns over Iran’s World Cup participation

Ronald Lamola warns of Middle East war impact on Southern Africa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, warned of the threats economies in Southern Africa face because of the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel. He said on 12 March 2026 that higher crude oil and fertiliser prices, which have fluctuated, would intensify economic pressures.

Lamola said that the escalating tensions would result in the destabilisation of food security and an increase in food prices. He called for collaboration within the Southern African Development Community to protect the residents of the nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.

Tags:
Donald Trump
Hot:
Theodore barrett Jamie hector Lekompo kharishma Gauteng sisters Kjell brutscheldt