United States President Donald Trump has expressed a different view about the conflict in Iran

The US led an attack on Iran on 28 February, and most recently, the conflict has affected oil prices

An expert discussed the impact of the fluctuating oil prices after Iran secured the Strait of Hormuz

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Donald Trump slammed NATO nations and demanded their help. Images: Nathan Howard and Dan Kitwood/Staff via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES— United States President Donald Trump recently wondered why the United States was in Iran after the Middle East nation secured the Strait of Hormuz. Trump also demanded that the US’s allies assist in securing the strait, warning of consequences if they do not provide support.

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on 15 March 2026. Trump said that other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) must send warships to protect the Strait. In a video @OunkaOnX posted, Trump said NATO countries should help the United States protect it. He added that the United States did not need the Strait of Hormuz because it has plenty of oil. He added that the United States might not have needed to be in Iran at all, given its large oil reserves.

Watch the video on X here:

Trump demands NATO assistance

According to News24, Trump also said the US is in talks with seven countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. He said many countries would dispatch warships to allow shipping to resume through the Strait of Hormuz. He said that NATO countries face a very bad future if they do not assist in securing the Strait. He added that there is doubt that Iran is prepared for negotiations to end the war.

Donald Trump answered questions about the Iran conflict. Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Trump, Iran

Ronald Lamola warns of Middle East war impact on Southern Africa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, warned of the threats economies in Southern Africa face because of the conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel. He said on 12 March 2026 that higher crude oil and fertiliser prices, which have fluctuated, would intensify economic pressures.

Lamola said that the escalating tensions would result in the destabilisation of food security and an increase in food prices. He called for collaboration within the Southern African Development Community to protect the residents of the nations.

Source: Briefly News