Donald Trump said he had a “very good call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday

Trump said he encouraged Putin to help end the Russia–Ukraine conflict, adding that the Russian leader indicated he wanted to be “constructive”

While Trump provided few details about the conversation, the Kremlin said the call was initiated by the US president

Donald Trump says he had 'a very good call' with Vladimir Putin. Images: Nicholas Kamm/ Getty Images and Alexander Kasakov/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump said he had a “very good call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, 9 March 2026, revealing that the two leaders discussed the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Speaking to CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, Trump said he encouraged Putin to play a more constructive role in ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“He wants to be helpful. I said, you could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with, that would be more helpful,” Trump said. “But we had a very good talk, and he wants to be very constructive.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Focus on Ukraine War

Trump offered few specifics about the conversation, largely reiterating his long-standing position that the war between Russia and Ukraine should be brought to an end. He suggested that Russia could contribute more directly to resolving the conflict.

The war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, continues to reshape global security dynamics and has drawn significant involvement from Western nations backing Kyiv.

The two leaders discuss the Middle East tensions

According to the Russian government, Trump initiated the phone call and much of the discussion centred on escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Kremlin did not immediately provide detailed information about the substance of those talks.

The Middle East has recently seen heightened instability as regional conflicts threaten to widen and draw in global powers.

Trump praises US military strength

During his media briefing on the war in Iran, Trump praised the strength of the United States military, arguing that global perceptions of American power had improved.

“The world respects us right now more than they have ever respected us before,” Trump said. “Because of Republicans, you people in Congress, the United States has by far the strongest and most powerful military on the face of the earth.”

Trump added that the U.S. military remains “the strongest anywhere on earth,” saying global leaders now recognise America’s military capabilities.

Despite the public comments, both Washington and Moscow have provided limited detail about the exact outcomes of the conversation.

SA markets react to hopes of an easing Iran conflict

Meanwhile, the South African rand strengthened overnight from just above R16.90 to around R16.33 against the dollar, while gold prices rose by 0.64% as the weaker dollar boosted demand for the precious metal. Cilliers added that markets remain volatile, warning that South Africa, as a net energy importer, remains vulnerable to renewed global conflict and supply disruptions.

According to Wichard Cilliers, Head of Market Risk at TreasuryONE, global financial markets have begun reacting to optimism that the conflict involving Iran could ease. Oil prices, which recently surged to a three-year high of $119.50 per barrel, have since dropped to just above $90, as hopes grow for a swift end to the war. Cilliers noted that the US dollar has also surrendered some of its recent gains and safe-haven appeal following comments from Donald Trump suggesting the conflict may end quickly.

President Ramaphosa calls Vladimir Putin

In a related article, Russia's Head of State, Vladimir Putin, also had a telephonic conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa where the two discussed the countries' bilateral relationship and Russia's reported efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ramaphosa said South Africa supported Russia's efforts and said that these efforts were in line with South Africa's position on the war, which is for both sides to end the war by negotiations.

Trump says both presidents discussed ending the Ukraine war as well as the tensions in the Middle East. Images: Libkos/ Getty Images and Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump signals escalation of war in Iran

Briefly News also reported that recently, Trump warned that his attack on Iran has yet to escalate. In a nine-minute phone interview with CNN, Trump said the US is hitting hard at Iran and that things are “going very well.” He insisted the US has “the greatest military in the world” and is using it to full force, but also made it clear that this was not the peak of the fighting yet.

Source: Briefly News