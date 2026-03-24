South Africa is one of 60 countries flagged in a United States trade investigation launched by the US Trade Representative

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), Minister Parks Tau, said that SA was in discussions with the US

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the confirmation of the investigation, sharing mixed reactions to it

Minister Parks Tau has confirmed that South Africa has been flagged in a US trade investigation. Image: @usfashion (X)/ Daniel Garzon

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africa is one of 60 countries that are being looked at as part of a United States of America trade investigation, but Minister Parks Tau doesn’t believe there is reason to worry yet.

Tau, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) confirmed that the country had been flagged in a sweeping US trade investigation.

The investigation has raised fears that South Africa could face further tariffs, but the minister has aimed to allay fears.

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What did Tau say?

During a press briefing on 23 March 2026, Tau said that Washington had formally notified Pretoria that it was part of the probe into about 60 countries.

The investigation, which falls under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, is investigating unfair trade practices and the use of forced labour. The minister said that the scope of the investigation remains unclear, but described talks with the US as being fluid.

"They've said, well, you are one of the countries we'd want to look at. And they still have to send us the terms of reference of what exactly they would want to look at and how that would influence trade relations. So, I'm saying the situation is fluid from that point of view, but the discussions are ongoing," he noted.

What is the US investigation looking at?

The US Section 301 investigation was announced on 12 March 2026 and focuses on whether foreign governments have failed to impose and enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

The investigation does not primarily investigate forced labour in the countries, but rather each nation’s enforcement of import bans on such goods.

South Africa is not the only notable country on the list; it also includes major economies such as China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), Minister Parks Tau, said South Africa was in discussions with the US. Image: Lokman Ilhan

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on investigation

Social media users weighed in on the confirmation of the investigation, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Tshiamo Mmokwa suggested:

“Start with AfriForum and Solidarity. They own more farms, and farm workers aren't treated with dignity and respect. They get paid peanuts. So, therefore, we will agree.”

Mpho Mikayla Thejane said:

“If that were the case, the unemployment rate wouldn't be this high. They are trying to annoy us.”

Adam Ally stated:

“Lol, in South Africa, people work when they feel like. Probably the laziest country in the world.”

Mal Ware added:

“The world is slowly turning against the US. Bullies. Donald Trump has assisted in facilitating this process.”

Ngiza Thabiso said:

“We have no jobs, but ANC increased members’ salaries. Please, Trump, come and take these crooks.”

Other stories about trade between South Africa and the US

Briefly News reported that, amid high tensions between South Africa and the US, several articles have examined trade and tariffs between them.

Donald Trump slapped South Africa with a 30% tariff from 1 August 2026, sparking some amusement online.

In August 2025, Ronald Lamola said that South Africa’s exports did not pose a threat to the United States industry.

Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed South Africa’s inclusion in AGOA, as the US renewed the trade deal until the end of 2026.

Source: Briefly News