A controversial AFCON title reversal has reignited debate over decision-making in African football governance

A sports legal expert questioned whether CAF overstepped its authority in handling the outcome

Comparisons to a past continental dispute have raised fresh concerns about consistency and precedent

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The aftermath of the CAF Appeals Board’s decision on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, has sparked widespread debate and criticism from football fans and analysts, leading to growing calls for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to review its judicial structures.

The Confederation of African Federation has come under heavy scrutiny following the announcement of Morocco as AFCON 2025 winners. Image: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Senegal, who were initially crowned Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions in January 2026 after a dramatic final, were stripped of the title on Tuesday, and it was awarded to Morocco. The ruling continues to divide opinion across the football community, with prominent voices, including renowned broadcaster Robert Marawa, questioning the decision. Marawa even resurfaced a similar case from 2019 that exposed governance concerns within African football’s governing body.

Speaking to SABC Sport, sports law expert Pius Ndubuokwu said the CAF Appeals Board ruling had placed the spotlight on the organisation to reassess how its judicial bodies are constituted.

CAF judicial bodies under scrutiny after AFCON ruling

Ndubuokwu said Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations had been wrongly applied in the case.

He explained that sports law covers a wide range of areas, including business law, contracts, intellectual property, criminal law related to match-fixing, and anti-doping. However, he stressed that CAF must ensure individuals serving on its Appeals Board have specialised expertise in sports law, particularly football regulations, rather than relying solely on general legal practitioners.

He added that, while he was not questioning the competence of current members, CAF should invest in educating those serving on its judicial bodies.

Senegal was stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations, and it was handed over to Morocco. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Senegal vs Morocco AFCON case compared to the 2019 incident

Referring to a similar incident cited by Marawa as a precedent, Ndubuokwu highlighted key differences between the two cases.

“There is an important element here which people should consider, and that is the match report. In the case of Wydad Casablanca and Esperance Tunis, players left the pitch after a goal was disallowed and there was no VAR intervention, and the match was ruled a forfeit in favour of Esperance Tunis.

“Now, in this case, the players left the pitch, but they returned, and the referee continued the match.”

He also referenced the FIFA Laws of the Game, which govern how matches are officiated. Law 5.2 clearly stipulates that the referee’s decision is final, meaning even the CAF Appeals Board cannot overturn it. Ndubuokwu said that, in this scenario, he was not supporting Senegal’s actions, but argued that the situation would not have arisen if the referee had refused to allow the team back onto the field of play.

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He noted that once they were readmitted, the match continued and the referee blew the final whistle. As a result, he maintained that the CAF Appeals Board does not have the authority to overturn the referee’s decision.

CAF President on Morocco hosting tournaments

Briefly News previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has addressed the controversy surrounding Morocco hosting major tournaments in Africa in recent years.

The North African nation has hosted several events recently, raising questions among football fans and analysts about a perceived preference.

Source: Briefly News