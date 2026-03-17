Drama Unfolds As CAF Strips Senegal of AFCON 2025 Title, Morocco Declared Champions
Morocco have officially been crowned winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following a decisive ruling on Tuesday, which nullified Senegal’s 1-0 triumph in the final.
Senegal had initially secured victory through Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike, but the result was overshadowed by controversy after the team temporarily left the pitch in protest during regular time.
Their frustration stemmed from two key refereeing calls — a disallowed goal by Ismaila Sarr and a late penalty awarded to Morocco after a VAR review.
Head coach Pape Thiaw was seen encouraging his players to walk off, leading to a brief suspension of play as the team retreated to the tunnel before returning roughly 15 minutes later. The match resumed, and Morocco’s Brahim Diaz failed to convert the penalty, sending the game into extra-time.
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However, the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) later ruled that Senegal’s actions constituted a forfeiture, ultimately awarding the title to Morocco.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.