Rulani Mokwena has spoken for the first time after his ordeal with customs officials at the Algerian airport while trying to leave the country

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach was reportedly detained by the customs officials after trying to take out a huge amount of foreign currency

The South African tactician took to his official Instagram page to drop comment after the whole issue died down on Tuesday

Rulani Mokwena has broken his silence after being arrested and sentenced to a two-month suspended prison term due to his being found guilty of trying to take a huge amount of foreign currency out of Algeria.

The former Orlando Pirates manager and MC Alger decided to end their eight-month relationship on Saturday, March 14, 2026, after reports emerged that the South African tactician had agreed to join Libyan giants Al Ittihad as their new coach.

The 39-year-old bade an emotional farewell to the Algerian giants and their supporters on social media and on his way to Libya, according to reports, he was stopped by the customs officials at the Houari Boumediene Airport, Algiers, on Sunday, March 15, 2026, as he was found with too much foreign currency in cash, which is against the North African country's policy.

Mokwena's court ordeal

According to several reports online, Mokwena had first been taken into custody before appearing at the Dar El Beida Court on Monday, March 16, 2026, where he was handed a suspended jail term.

Algerian reporter Nazim Bessol shed light on the situation during Thabiso Mosia’s radio programme, mentioning the amount that was found on the South African coach, while leaving Algeria.

“Mokwena was arrested after authorities discovered he was carrying $15,000 in cash. Algerian regulations limit travellers to $7,500 … However, I understand that he has since been released and is now preparing to travel to Libya via Turkey,” Bessol explained, as cited by Mosia.

“We’ve just received confirmation from the court that Mokwena faced prosecution, was fined, and given a two-month suspended sentence after being caught with €14,200, which is roughly $15,000.

“The charge relates to an attempt to move foreign currency out of the country.”

Mokwena reacts after airport ordeal in Algeria

Mokwena has shared his first reactions on his official Instagram page after the whole issue he faced with the customs while trying to leave Algeria.

The former Wydad Athletic Club head coach was grateful to God for those who stood by him during the whole issue.

"Thank God for the people who love you at all times," the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach posted on his Instagram story.

Mokwena faces fine for undeclared foreign currency

Briefly News earlier reported that Mokwena could be hit with a huge fine after being arrested at an Algerian airport for undeclared foreign currency.

A financial expert has opened up about the only reason the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach could be fined heavily by the Algerian government.

Source: Briefly News