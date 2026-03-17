Rulani Mokwena could be hit with a huge fine after being arrested at an Algerian airport for undeclared foreign currency

The South African tactician parted ways with MC Algers after just eight months with the club, and was detained on his way out of Algeria

A financial expert has opened up about the only reason the former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach could be fined heavily by the Algerian government

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South African tactician Rulani Mokwena is set to be hit with a heavy fine after being arrested in Algeria for undeclared foreign currency.

Customs officials at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers allegedly stopped Mokwena on Sunday, March 15, 2026, for trying to leave with undeclared foreign currency.

Rulani Mokwena leaves MC Alger after just eight months with the Algerian giants. Photo: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach parted ways with MC Alger on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The decision came after the Mzansi mentor spent eight months with the club.

According to reports, Mokwena had reached an agreement to become Libyan giants Al Ittihad's new coach, and it is said to be a lucrative deal for the South African coach.

Mokwena faces fine for undeclared foreign currency

In a recent interview, finance lawyer Tebogo Malatji explained that the only reason Mokwena could be hit with a huge fine after being detained at the Algerian airport over the weekend.

Malatji claimed Mokwena can only avoid a fine from the Algerian government if he proves a legitimate source of the funds that were found in his possession at the airport.

“Countries require travellers to disclose the purpose of carrying funds because authorities regulate the flow of money across borders. Currency is classified as a capital asset,” Malatji told Sowetan.

“When you arrive in a foreign country, you are expected to declare any currency you are carrying so officials can track what is being brought in from your point of departure.”

Finance expert on undeclared cash regulations

According to reports from Algeria, Mokwena was found with around €16,000 (R307,000) in undeclared cash, and it is believed he may not have been familiar with the regulations.

Rulani Mokwena watches during the CAF Champions League semi-final football match between Morocco's Wydad AC and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

“If you enter a country without declaring the currency in your possession, authorities can detain you to question the origin of the funds, and the same applies when you are exiting,” he explained.

“Depending on that country’s legal framework, officials may hold you while they investigate the source of the money. If your explanation is unsatisfactory, the funds could be forfeited to the state.

“You may also face penalties or fines if you cannot demonstrate that the money was obtained legally. Detention can continue until the preliminary investigation is finalised and a decision is made on whether you can leave with the funds or forfeit them.”

Here is what South Africans are saying on social media concerning the possibility of Mokwena being hit with a heavy fine.

Jabulani Malindi shared:

"That’s a tough one. Carrying that amount without declaring it is always going to raise red flags, especially overseas. If the money is legit, he’ll need to prove it properly. If not, the consequences are on him. Unfortunate situation all round."

Chris Foreveryoung said:

"Why did he carry so much money 🤔."

Shekoe Joseph wrote:

"Where was his financial advisor?"

Dvd Masanyana commented:

"How do you carry such an amount?"

Matseba Moabelo added:

"Here in South Africa is now more than 400 days waiting for judgment on undeclared money in Phala Phala."

Mokwena hits out at Cardoso

Briefly News also reported that Mokwena slammed Miguel Cardoso after MC Alger lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League.

The South African tactician and the Portuguese mentor had an encounter during their group game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Source: Briefly News