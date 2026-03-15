Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was reportedly detained by customs officers at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers over claims that he attempted to leave Algeria carrying undeclared foreign currency.

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This incident occurred just a day after Mokwena, who previously managed Mamelodi Sundowns, officially ended his eight-month tenure with the Algerian club.

Algerian media outlet El Haddaf reported that airport authorities intercepted the South African coach while he was preparing to exit the country. The matter has reportedly been forwarded to the Dar El Beida court, which oversees legal issues connected to airport operations in Algiers.

While officials have not revealed the sum in question, the investigation is focused on undeclared foreign cash, an issue strictly regulated under Algerian law.

Airport Stop Follows MC Alger Departure

The story first gained traction on social media, with Nigerian football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana sharing details attributed to Algerian reporter Nazim Bessol.

Mokwena’s exit from MC Alger was confirmed on Saturday, with the club noting that the coach invoked a contractual clause to terminate his role. Under the terms, he is reportedly entitled to two months’ salary as compensation.

During his eight-month spell, Mokwena enjoyed moments of success, leading the team to an Algerian Super Cup triumph and maintaining a strong position near the top of the league table for much of the season. Yet, his tenure also had setbacks, including early eliminations from both the Algerian Cup and the CAF Champions League.

Potential Move to Libya

Following his departure, North African media linked Mokwena to Libyan side Al‑Ittihad SC. Should the transfer go ahead, he may reconnect with Thembinkosi Lorch, a player he previously coached at Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, the airport incident could complicate these plans if the ongoing investigation expands.

At this stage, neither Mokwena nor his representatives have released an official response, and Algerian authorities have not commented publicly. The situation is evolving, with further updates expected as the legal process unfolds.

Source: Briefly News