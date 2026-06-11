A Cape Town mom shared a clip of her young daughter tackling a tricky local tongue twister

The video got South Africans talking about local languages, culture and identity online

Language experts say tongue twisters can help people in learning a new language

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Mom shows off her daughters IsiXhosa. Image: @raphaellas_kitchen

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town mother has shared a lighthearted Instagram clip showing her child confidently attempting an isiXhosa tongue twister. The moment created admiration and laughter across Mzansi.

The video, posted on 10 June 2026, by Raphaella Scholiadis features the young child repeating the isiXhosa tongue twister while the mom records the moment in the background. The onscreen text reads:

"My 5-year-old can say this isiXhosa tongue twister."

Tongue twisters help in learning a new language.

Source: Getty Images

Tongue twisters build pronunciation, memory and listening skills

According to Duolingo, tongue twisters help you get used to difficult sounds in a new language by training your mouth and ears to handle tricky word combinations. After repeating them, speaking becomes easier and more natural because your pronunciation improves through practice.

They also help you remember words better since you say the same phrases many times, making them stick in your mind. At the same time, they improve your listening by helping you notice where words start and end, which makes it easier to understand the rhythm and flow of a language.

Learning many languages at once

Learning one language or several at the same time can feel challenging, but it becomes much easier when you stay consistent and don't rush the process. Small amounts of practice every day can make a big difference over time, helping you build confidence and improve steadily.

The most important thing is to enjoy learning and stay curious. Whether you're focusing on one language or exploring a few, taking it one step at a time can help you develop valuable communication skills and open the door to new cultures, opportunities and experiences.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media users celebrate language and identity

The video ignited reflections on South African identity, with users highlighting the importance of indigenous languages and cultural pride. This is what Mzansi said on the mom's page:

stevykosma wrote:

“Impressive! Love it 😍”

chloehaji added:

“I can’t even pronounce one of these words!!! well done my baby!!!❤️”

stargirl_eve commented

“I love how you can still hear her accent at the end 😭,”

internet.monk wrote

“No DNA just RSA”

kostascholiadis said:

"She's so good! But you know even nono, uthetha kancinci. 😎"

carla_karpathakis exclaimed:

"Baby genius case study 2"

bee_mbatha1 wrote:

"😂I was confused there for a second without reading the subtitles 😂"

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Source: Briefly News