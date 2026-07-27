President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed migration at the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand on 27 July 2026

Ramaphosa urged against scapegoating migrants for unemployment, crime or poor service delivery in South Africa

South Africans flooded the comments with sharp criticism, accusing the president of talking without acting

Cyril Ramaphosa discussed migration at the Pan-African Parliament. Images: Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa used his address at the First Ordinary Session of the 7th Parliament of the Pan African Parliament in Midrand on 27 July 2026 to call for a balanced approach to immigration across the continent, drawing an immediate and largely hostile response from South Africans online.

Speaking at the Midrand sitting, Ramaphosa, who recently won a court case halting Parliament's Impeachment Committee, said that migration has been central to Africa's history and that governments must distinguish clearly between lawful migrants, refugees and asylum seekers on one hand, and those who enter or remain in countries unlawfully on the other. He warned against making migrants scapegoats for unemployment, crime, or failures in public service delivery.

"Our response must combine firm, fair and effective immigration management with an unwavering defence of human dignity and the rule of law," Ramaphosa wrote in a post shared on X following the address.

He also acknowledged the risks posed by unmanaged migration, noting it can undermine national sovereignty, security and social order, while maintaining that the long-term goal must be migration that upholds human rights and advances social cohesion.

View the tweet on X here:

South Africans reject the message

The post drew swift backlash, with many South Africans accusing the president of deflecting accountability rather than confronting the country's immigration crisis head-on.

@t_ignatious_d wrote:

"At no particular point have you taken responsibility for your failures ('unemployment, crime or shortcomings in the delivery of public services'), yet claim South Africans are 'scapegoating.' Your failures are so horrible you allowed for the South African borders to be porous."

@t_kimberleigh said:

"Immigration laws are not enforced & that's on you & those who were supposed to do so. Our country is wide open for criminals that come illegally to destroy our infrastructure & bring drugs to our youth. You need to stop talking & show us the fixing part."

@smez620382 added:

"You are the king of yapping and then doing nothing that you yapped about."

@IranEmbassyNot wrote:

"Thanks, Captain Obvious! 😂 If it's so easy, why are you letting the ILLEGAL immigration continue? When you start working in line with SA's laws, South Africans will be happy to follow your lead."

One international voice also weighed in. @MosesUgwum75755 wrote:

"We black Africans will not believe you until you do something about the nefarious activities of your citizens. An innocent legal immigrant to South Africa was just suffocated by the South African police. We want to see you prosecute these criminals."

Presidency issues warning against seizing assets

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Presidency's warning to African governments regarding potential retaliatory actions against South African businesses, which could have detrimental effects on their own economies. This caution comes amid rising tensions related to illegal immigration and claims of misinformation, underscoring the importance of maintaining robust economic ties across the continent.

Source: Briefly News