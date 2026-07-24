A South African content creator turned to ChatGPT to stretch her R500 budget across 10 days before payday

She fed the AI her pantry staples and budget, and it generated a full Checkers Sixty60 shopping list and meal plan

Viewers were stunned by how practical the hack was, with many sharing their own unexpected uses for ChatGPT

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A TikToker stunned viewers after using ChatGPT to stretch a tight R500 grocery budget over ten days before payday. Image: @lilycreates13

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator found a surprisingly practical use for artificial intelligence when money got tight before month-end. With only R500 left and ten days to go until payday, TikTok user @lilycreates13 turned to ChatGPT for help instead of guessing her way through the grocery aisle.

From screen to kitchen

She typed her budget and available pantry staples into the chatbot and asked it to generate a realistic Checkers Sixty60 shopping list along with a meal plan. The total came to R550, which included delivery costs and a tip for the driver, leaving her with a full fridge and a workable plan for the week ahead. Her unboxed haul included meats, fresh vegetables, snacks and zero-calorie drinks. She then got straight to cooking, preparing a chicken mince bolognese as her first meal while also prepping lunch portions for her husband.

Watch her full ChatGPT grocery hack in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares their own ChatGPT hacks

The clip struck a chord with South Africans who are no strangers to making tight budgets work, and the comments section quickly became a space for people to share what they use the tool for themselves:

User @Kha Ri Shume | Career Coach said:

"I use ChatGPT for my budgeting!! love it ❤️❤️"

User @Karin wrote:

"I love ChatGPT! He is my parenting coach, therapist, skincare consultant, shopping assistant and anything else I need 😊 we have a chat almost every day... 😂 Can you tell I'm a single mom working from home? I need to speak to someone 😂"

User @Angelique De Jager suggested:

"You can ask Penny as well in the PoP app. Even take a photo of what's left in your fridge, and Penny will give you a recipe. Try her, in every language."

User @vimansh added:

"ChatGPT is currently my dietician. Lifesaver"

User @KGurl put things in perspective:

"R500 for ten days? Yoh, I had to make do with R900 for the whole month for groceries, toiletries and cleaning supplies last year 🏆."

User @user26375411792 said:

"Thanks for this, why didn't I think of this sooner?"

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Source: Briefly News