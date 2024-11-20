A content creator was livid after receiving her order from a local grocery store made online containing one item from her list

The babe took to the TikTok video streaming platform to lash out at the giant food retailer group's delivery service

Her post attracted many comments from social media users who advised her on ways to tell when the shop has items out of stock

A lady was disappointed to receive a delivery with one item from her list after ordering on Checkers Sixty60. Image: @sibupakamisa

Source: TikTok

A local woman's day was spoiled by an order from Checkers Sixty60 that arrived without most of the items she ordered.

The lady made a video voicing her frustration, which she shared on her TikTok account under her user handle @sibupakamisa.

The hun calls out Checkers Sixty60

In the video, the lady shares that she ordered seven to eight items from Checkers Sixty60, and the delivery guy came with a big paper bag containing one packet of biltong. None of the things she needed were available, and the one item that arrived wasn't worth the delivery fee.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi respond calm the frustrated hun

After viewing the lady's video, social media users quickly advised her on what to do the next time she orders the Checkers Sicty60 app. Many said she had to stay on the app to see which items were out of stock, while others advised her to try Pick Pay ASAP.

User @Tbzee88 asked:

"Did you choose alternatives in case what you ordered is not there? Because if you don't, then they don't deliver anything, and your refunded in the app."

User @Siyamthanda said:

"This is why I hate shopping online. But Uber Eats refunds you in full. If you received a wrong order or if they didn't pack all your food, once you complain full refund in your account. Credit where?

User @elihletzoane advised:

"It's best to stay on the app to see if they packed your items to select the backup item. It's really frustrating, though, sorry."

User @Max noted:

"They are working on a new app, so let's see."

User @Luloo😀said:

"It's not fair."

User @zee'zor added:

"That's why I use Pick n Pay ASAP. They always ask for an alternative, and they call me when there's a problem with my order 😳."

