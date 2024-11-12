A young woman took to her TikTok account to show app users a breakdown of Checkers Sixty60 drivers' salaries

She asked social media users to consider tipping the drivers because of how little they earned

The woman's comments sparked a debate in the post's comment section, with people sharing why they wouldn't tip

A woman shared a breakdown of Checkers Sixty60 drivers' salaries. Images: @steph_again

People appreciate Checkers Sixty60 drivers' reliable, time-saving service, making grocery shopping more convenient than ever. Unfortunately, however, these dedicated drivers aren't well-compensated, and revelations about their salaries have sparked a debate online.

Woman shows breakdown of Checkers Sixty60 drivers' salaries

A South African TikTok user named Steph, with the handle @steph_again, uploaded a video showing app users how much the drivers get paid monthly.

In her video, the young woman showed a screenshot of an article providing a presumed breakdown of the drivers' salaries, noting that their gross monthly earnings were R7 600 and their net monthly earnings were R2 800 after deducting fuel costs (R3 200) and bike rental fees (R1 600).

The young TikTokker stated:

"You really need to start tipping your Checkers Sixty60 drivers as much as you possibly can. Even after they've hit the 13 minimum trips for the day, they still only make R30 to R35 per trip."

Watch the video below:

Checkers Sixty60 drivers' salary splits Mzansi

After seeing the information about the drivers' salaries, people in the comment section shared different views and blamed the company for which the drivers worked.

An upset @jadeeeyt stated to online users:

"No, guys. Let’s stop putting the onus on the public and start putting it on the companies! Why can’t they pay their drivers a livable wage? I already pay taxes and tip about 50 people a day. Enough."

@pearlieyb, who felt the same way, commented:

"This should not be the customers' problem. Checkers needs to pay its drivers."

Steph replied to the TikTokker:

"You’re right, and it’s not your problem. I’m just saying if you can afford to tip them nicely, knowing they’re underpaid, it’s a good thing to do."

@bronsonl1 laughed and said:

"I've never seen a Sixty60 bike at a petrol station."

@goldfeeesh wrote their opinion in the comment section:

"There is no way they are spending R3k on fuel. It's impossible on those bikes."

@taherahmoola said to Steph:

"If you can afford to tip them, do so. However, I disagree. We are paying a delivery fee, so where does that money go? It should cover their costs. It's not ours or the drivers' responsibility."

