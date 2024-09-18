A video on Facebook saw a Checkers Sixty60 driver crashing into a gate while delivering groceries

The unfortunate driver was presumably not aware that the gate would be closed when arriving at the premises

Social media users had jumbled views, with some cracking jokes and others coming to the man's defence

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery man accidentally drove into a gate. Image: Vrolike Vet Vroutjies

Source: Facebook

Checkers Sixty60 drivers are known for their efficiency, ensuring groceries are delivered quickly and with great care to customers' doors. However, in one case, a driver was a little too fast, causing an accident.

Gone in Sixty60 seconds

The Facebook group Vrolike Vet Vroutjies uploaded a video on the social media platform showing one Checkers Sixty60 driver arriving at a gated community and stopping before the closed gate.

Shortly after, another driver appears. However, he doesn't slow down and crashes into the gate. The motorbike and man fall to the ground, and some of the groceries spill out the vehicle's holder.

Watch the video here.

A Checkers Sixty60 crashed into a gate. Image: Vrolike Vet Vroutjies

Source: Facebook

Mzansi divided seeing Checkers Sixty60 driver's crash

While some laughed at the unfortunate accident, others defended the man.

Shaun Richard Tosen joked in the comment section:

"They were actually there to test the electric fence."

Caroline Johnstone spoke about the other driver, saying:

"Oh, my word, his mate just sat there and didn't even get off his bike to see if he's alright. Shame."

Retha Coetzer also commented on the other driver:

"I do not know how that white-helmet guy just sat there. I would have fallen off my bike laughing."

Louise Barry said to the online community:

"Well, that is one way of notifying the customer that their delivery has arrived."

Taking the delivery man's side, Catherine Van Vuuren shared:

"Don't be nasty. Riding a bike takes skill. How do you know it wasn't brake failure? The Checkers Sixty60 guys are the best. They're my lifesavers. Accidents happen. We need to stop expecting everyone to be perfect. Maybe our tolerance levels would improve."

Dehan De Clerk jokingly said to the public:

"New Checkers special: Buy on the Sixty60 app and get a new gate."

Checker Sixty60 driver flips over bike

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town-based Checkers Sixty60 delivery man who had an accident while presumably reversing his motorbike.

Local online users expressed concern for the driver, with some suggesting people start a GoFundMe campaign for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News