A Checkers delivery man in Cape Town had an accident while presumably attempting to reverse his bike

A video of the incident posted on social media gained over 600 000 views and showed a civilian rushing to the driver's aid

Netizens expressed concern for the driver and hoped he was okay, with some suggesting starting a GoFundMe campaign for him

Checkers Sixty60 delivery guy does a 360 trying to reverse. @unclewp/TikTok

A Cape Town Checkers delivery guy accidentally flipped his bike over while - presumably - trying to reverse. The video post by @unclewp gained over 600k views at publishing and showed another civilian rushing to the driver's aid as he could have been injured from the incident.

Checkers Sixty60 does a 360 and falls off a motorbike

It's unclear what caused the incident, but someone's groceries landed on the ground with him. You can see the post below:

Netizens felt sorry for the driver and hoped he was okay

@Savannah Anderson said:

"My heart is broken. I hope he is ok. He is working hard for his family. Please God bless him and maybe we can start a gofundme for him please."

@user8630395013172 added:

"At least the customer was more concerned about the driver than the groceries rolling down the driveway."

@Seann Wakefield added:

"Shame, I hope he is okay! I have so much respect for these drivers."

@Chucky CrossRider added:

"I feel for the rider. Making an honest living."

@Pheh28 added:

"I didn't laugh. I swear."

@video clips said:

"Checkers 360 60."

@Tiny dancer added:

"Did a whole 360."

@Masenya added:

"Is he okay, though?"

Johannesburg lady falls into swimming pool while posing for a photo

In other stories about people accidentally falling over, Briefly News reported a lady from Alberton who was getting ready to get a snap when she fell through what she must have thought was a wall but turned out to be a beeline to a swimming pool. The fall in the TikTok post looked like it hurt, too.

@Teddy added:

"I'm sorry I laughed."

