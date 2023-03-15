A lady from Alberton experienced the misfortune of falling into a pool while getting a photo taken

The woman in the article fell when she thought she was leaning against a solid surface but it turned out not to be so

Although the fall looked painful, some people found humour in the video and shared hilarious comments

Splash! Alberton woman falls into a swimming pool while getting a snap. @suzettegous545/TikTok

It's important to read your surroundings before getting a photo taken. Or get a more aware photographer. A lady from Alberton was getting ready to get a snap when she fell through what she must have thought was a wall but turned out to be a beeline to a swimming pool. The fall in the TikTok post looked like it hurt, too.

The woman fell into the pool and fought to keep herself afloat

To be fair, the pool did not look that deep, but not everyone could swim, even in the shallow end. Fortunately, people were around to help her get out before anything more life-threatening could happen.

You can watch the video below:

Even though it looked painful, people still found humour in the video

@Chad White commented:

"just stand it's the shallow side"

@Pinkie Dlamini said:

"Comes with age"

@Paul Barnard said:

"shame"

@ Louis The King added:

"eina. must gotten hurt"

@Karabz said:

" Eish"

@AK47 added:

"Design flaws "

@Teddy added:

"I'm sorry I laughed"

@Domaine Adams said:

"This is deliberate "

Briefly News