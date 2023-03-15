A TikTok post showed a man calmly dealing with a giant black spider crawling up his back until it reached his neck

The spider's size was unclear, but it was large enough to cause concern to the man in the video

Netizens found humour in the video, making jokes about the spider's intentions and the man's reaction

A big black spider latches onto a man's shirt.

Source: TikTok

Imagine a spider of this size crawling up your back. A viral TikTok post by @ladbible showed a man who had a terrifying experience but seemed calm. That was until the spider started running for it up his neck.

It's unclear what kind of spider it is, but it was definitely big. That can't be good.

The giant black spider was hidden far from his reach on the back

Seeing a spider on the wall in your room is one thing, but having it latch on the back of your shirt is entirely different. Everyone knows that it's all fun and games with spiders until they disappear from your view.

You can see the video below:

Netizens share their hilarious thoughts on the video

You'd think people would be terrified by what they just witnessed, but for some reason found humour in the man's struggle. Here is what some of them had to say:

@WG said:

"Spider starts running like “why are y’all screaming? What’s coming for us?"

Eddie Zaddie added:

"Spider crawled up to whisper to him about his extended warranty."

BobBitchin117 said:

"Spider: bro chill, look what I did for Tobey. Superpowers."

@Just chillin said:

"Scared him so bad that he started twerking."

@BIGRED said:

"I’d prefer to get my spine punched if it hit the spider as well, then for it to crawl up like that."

@Pokemon Pack Openings UK added:

"Spider was so big it was holding a crease in the t-shirt!"

@funny one said:

"This is totally wrong, there is a man on the spider's back."

@steve071 said:

"He was having fun till it hit his neck, and he actually felt it."

Australian mom shares viral TikTok story waking up with snake

In other terrifying close encounters, Briefly News reported on an Australian mother of three who woke up to a meter-and-half-long python slithering in her bed at 4am. The woman was sleeping with her fiancé and two children in the bed while the baby was in a cot beside them.

@Kairetu jenny said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, that would be the day I take my last breath. My phobia for snakes is life-threatening"

