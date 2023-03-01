A woman in Australia woke up to find a 1.5 meter python in her bed at 4am while sleeping with her fiancé

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An Australian mother of three woke to a meter-and-half long python slithering in her bed at 4 am. The woman was sleeping with her fiancé and two children in the bed, while the baby was in a cot right next to them.

It was a rainy morning, so she suspects the snake was only looking for a warm place to sleep.

"I woke up with this cold feeling besides my stomach and down my leg," she said in the TikTok post. "Then I felt this thing move and I just knew in an instant that there was a snake in my bed."

The woman woke her fiancé and asked him to turn the lights on

The room was pitch black while the snake moved between her and her child beneath the sheets. But she maintained her composure and gently woke her fiancé to alert him of the situation. You can listen to the story in the video below:

Netizens vow to stay away from Australia after hearing the story

Wildlife stories in Aussie are terrifying to the rest of the world to say the least. But for locals, these are everyday chill situations. The woman literally said she trained her kids 'not to be afraid of snakes'. Why would anyone need to do that unless it was absolutely necessary?

Here is what some netizens had to say:

@Sasha Jameson said:

"All I heard was never visit Australia and I’m ok with that."

@marie added:

"Australia? Not for me, y’all stay safe tho✌"

@Kairetu jenny said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, that would be the day I take my last breath. My phobia for snakes is life threatening"

@Samii Bailey added:

"I forgot to breathe while listening to this, I have shivers running through my body "

Australian snake catcher Robert Irwin rescues local

In other snake handler news, Briefly News reported on a popular Australian wildlife expert masterfully detangling a python from a fence. The wildlife crisis is a walk in the park for this man. Here is what some people had to say about the video:

@coltn commented:

"I was going to get mad that you didn't check if it was venomous, then I looked at who I was watching."

