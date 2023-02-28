A TikTok video shows Mike Perry and another man releasing a black mamba, a highly venomous snake

He developed an interest in snakes in 1963, and his primary fascination lies with venomous snakes, especially Mambas

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the snake interaction, with some expressing concern and others showing admiration for Mike Perry's skills

A recent TikTok post shows Mike Perry and another man releasing a long and aggressive black mamba. The snake is known to be highly venomous, but the two men had the situation under control.

According to African Reptiles & Venom, Mike Perry developed an interest in snakes in 1963, which led him to start catching them two years later when he was just 10 years old. Fuelled by curiosity, he accomplished his first milking of a Rinkhals (Hemachatus haemachatus) in 1965. Subsequently, between 1967 and 1970, he supplied 15 grams of Rinkhals venom to a local snake park that had received an order from Germany.

While Mike's primary fascination lies with venomous snakes, especially Mambas, he also has an interest in other reptiles such as lizards, crocodiles, tortoises, and frogs. He has also acquired extensive experience in crocodile farming.

Mike Perry wanted to collect the black mamba's venom

The mamba's venom can be used in reverse engineering antidotes to snake bites and the video shows Mike eventually collecting some of it. You can watch the video below:

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the snake interaction

Here is what some of them had to say:

@Steve_Venom said:

"That is Brain doing a training course while in South Africa with the legendary Mike Perry who owns African snakebite and venom supplies"

. said:

"Imagine in South Africa along the coast these are everywhere."

@madtingtheking1 added:

"I would prefer to play Russian roulette then mess with that "

@Gigi said:

"Why milk in that way. Dangerously fast deadly."

