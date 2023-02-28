A wildlife professional who specialises in snakes showed what some of his responsibilities are when dealing with venomous snakes

The snake expert showed what he does in less than a month's work of helping snakes thrive in the wild

The man's viral video left people amazed by how close he is able to get to snakes while looking completely at ease

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A snake professional in Cape Town shared a video of how he helps a snake. The snake catcher had people fascinated by the video.

A man released 40 cobras into the wild and people suggested that he puts them in ANC headquarters. Image: TikTok/@bolandsnakeremovals247

Source: UGC

Online users cracked jokes about how one man handled more than 30 snakes at a time. People made hilarious suggestions of where he should have let the snakes in which instead of the world.

SA man helps 40 snakes relocate in less than 1 month

A man on TikTok, @bolandsnakeremovals247, showed people he works, so it's Uncle cobras in less than a month. The man's video showed how he went out into the wild to set the slithering creatures free. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Man handles over 30 snakes and leaves South Africans amazed

People were in awe of how many snakes the man released. Online users suggested he release them at the ANC head office, Luthuli House, the ruling party's headquarters. Peeps were making the suggestion out of frustration with corruption and loadshedding in the country.

BraSssssss2 commented:

:This is not good man, why didn't you go straight to luthuli house."

Mini Botes commented:

"There was one in a house in Parklands, sadly the homeowner was bitten, recovering in hospital."

user4088386261115 commented:

"I’m fainting!"

stretchnuts00 commented:

"Holly smokes..lots of extra on Paarl rock now..will wait a while for the next hike."

vonzep commented:

"Can't you release them in Luthuli House?"

"There are flying snakes": Snake jumps off roof, peeps horrified by its agility

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a snake went viral as it showed that snakes can jump. The video shows how the viper needed to get off a roof and took a leap.

The video went viral on TikTok as people were horrified by the scene. People flooded the comments to express how disturbed they were.

In a video posted on TikTok, a long snake jumped off a roof without hesitation. The video showed people that there are snakes that can jump.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News