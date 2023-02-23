André De Ruyter is no longer the CEO of South Africa's embattled power utility, Eskom

Eskom said the former CEO and the power utility's board came to a mutual agreement that De Ruyter would not serve out the remainder of his notice

De Ruyter's early departure comes after he gave an explosive interview detailing political interference at the power utility

JOHANNESBURG - André de Ruyter has taken his final bow as CEO of barely functional power utility Eskom.

De Ruyter's departure from Eskom comes a full month earlier than was agreed upon between the ex-CEO and the power utility's board. De Ruyter was initially expected to serve his notice until the end of March after tendering his resignation in December 2022.

A statement from Eskom reveals that the board and De Ruyter came to a new mutual agreement that the former CEO would bow out early after a special board meeting on Wednesday night, 22 February, TimesLIVE reported.

Eskom said:

“The board further resolved that Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect.”

André de Ruyter accuses cabinet members of turning a blind eye to corruption at Eskom

The timing of De Ruyter releasing the reigns at the embattled power utility is more than a mere coincidence.

The former executive landed himself in the crosshairs of senior government officials by giving a candid interview detailing political interference and corruption at the power utility.

In the explosive interview with eNCA, De Ruyter accused cabinet members of being aware of widespread corruption at Eskom but simply turning a blind eye to it.

The ex-Eskom referenced the $8.5 billion COP26 climate financing Eskom secured in 2021 to help decarbonise SA's energy mix.

De Ruyter claimed he sounded the alarm about attempts to weaken the governance of the funding to a senior government minister. The minister allegedly told De Ruyter to be practical and let some people eat for the greater good, Mail & Guardian reported.

South Africans blame ANC for André de Ruyter's early departure from Eskom

Citizens have slammed the ANC-led government for pushing De Ruyter out of the embattled power utility

Below are some comments:

@LLunga18 said:

"Eskom will never come right as long as @MYANC crooks like @GwedeMantashe1 are in charge. Replacing Andre De Ruyter will not fix the @Eskom_SA problem, unfortunately. SOEs are cash cows that are milked by ANC criminals."

@nes_kamogelo warned:

"André de Ruyter must immediately leave the country before the ANC kills him. You don’t expose them like that and live comfortably."

@KerryvanSchalkw praised:

"Good for him! @eNCA have shown their true colours by taking it down - bowing to their @MYANC @PravinGordhanZA masters #Loadshedding #andrederuyter."

Pravin Gordhan slams André de Ruyter for sharing political opinions instead of focusing on ending loadshedding

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan ripped into outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for sticking his nose into politics instead of focusing on ending loadshedding.

Gordhan addressed Parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday, 22 February, when he brought up De Ruyter's contentious interview with eNCA.

The outgoing CEO made explosive allegations about corruption and the inner workings of the embattled power utility.

