Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has caused a stir with his explosive interview about corruption at the power utility

The CEO claimed that a senior government minister told him to turn a blind eye when he expressed concerns about possible looting of the $8.5bn COP26 climate financing

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said De Ruyter should be focusing on ending loadshedding instead of making political statements

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has ripped into outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for sticking his nose into politics instead of focusing on ending loadshedding.

Pravin Gordhan criticised Eskom CEO André De Ruyter for "meddling" in politics. Image: Guillem Sartorio & Waldo Swiegers

Gordhan was addressing parliament’s portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday, 22 February, when he brought up Dee Ruyter's contentious interview with eNCA.

The outgoing CEO made explosive allegations about corruption and the inner workings of the embattled power utility.

André de Ruyter claims he was told to turn a blind eye to corruption at Eskom

De Ruyter said evidence suggested that Eskom was a feeding trough for the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

De Ruyter claimed that he expressed concern about attempts to meddle with governance around the $8.5bn climate financing with a senior government minister, Daily Investor reported.

The Eskom CEO said the minister told him to be pragmatic and "let some people eat" for the greater good.

Pravin Gordhan accuses André de Ruyter of undermining ANC's efforts to eradicate corruption in SEOs

Gordhan clapped back at De Ruyter's allegations saying that the CEO of any entity is better suited at focusing on their jobs than involving themselves in open political debates.

The public enterprises minister reaffirmed the ANC's commitment to eradicating corruption at SA's state-owned enterprises and slammed De Ruyter for undermining that by making spurious accusations, TimesLIVE reported.

DA drafting Paia request for senior minister trying to loot Eskom to be named

The Democratic Alliance (DA) was not swayed by Gordhan's admonishments of De Ruyter and is demanding to know the name of the senior government minister who told De Ruyter to turn a blind eye.

The main opposition party has said it is drafting an urgent request to Eskom management in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) to make the name public.

South Africans slam Pravin Gordhan for criticising André de Ruyter for speaking out

@roly_i slammed:

"Because De Ruyter dared to call out the ANC’s political interference in Eskom affairs."

@divviej asked:

"How do you end loadshedding when political meddling keeps getting in the way of the solution?"

@GaryTidoStark claimed:

"This one is the problem it's clear now."

@colinjozi said:

"I don't think they are his views, he was telling us the facts."

