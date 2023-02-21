An energy expert has predicted a 50% chance of SA being thrust into Stage 8 loadshedding from July onwards

Mathew Cruise claims that the only reason SA isn't in a higher stage of loadshedding right now is because Eskom is using diesel

South Africans are fed up with the never-ending energy crisis and blame the ANC for ruining Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have only just been plunged back into Stage 6 loadshedding, and an energy expert has warned that things could get worse in the coming months.

An energy expert has warned that SA might experience Stage 8 loadshedding in July, sparking anger from South Africans. Image: Maria Giulia & stock image

The Head of Business Intelligence at Hohm Energy, Mathew Cruise, says that come July, there is a 50% chance the country will be plunged further into darkness with Stage 8 loadshedding.

The energy expert said a briefing with Eskom indicated that the struggling power utility is preparing for Stage 8 loadshedding in addition to the introduction of higher stages to the schedule.

Cruise claimed that adding Stage 10 rolling blackouts onto the schedule doesn't necessarily mean SA will experience them in 2023.

Energy expert says diesel is saving SA from Stage 8 loadshedding

According to Cruise, the country would be enduring Stage 8 rolling blackout right now were it not for Eskom burning diesel.

Speaking on 702, Cruise said the struggling power utility is burning 2 000 MW of diesel to keep the loadshedding schedule on Stage 6.

Eskom announced that the country would be shifting to Stage 6 indefinitely after a host of units broke down on Monday, 20 February, robbing the power utility of 24 809 MW of generating capacity, EWN reported.

South African blame ANC for loadshedding and the deepening energy crisis

Citizens have had enough of the never-ending blackouts and are pointing fingers at the African National Congress for bringing the country to this point.

Hester Badenhorst exclaimed:

"Just take the sun away, ANC!!"

Ayanda Bhekabheka complained:

"Thanks to our leaders for ruining our lives. God will punish them for what they are doing to innocent people."

Christ Taylor mocked:

"Viva ANC!"

Mandla Mnyakeni slammed:

"Well done, ANC. Your governance is so impressive."

Riah Terry Terry asked:

"Soooooo, where is this minister of electricity? Still moving into his new mansion?"

Kevin O'Connor demanded:

"Shocking. Freakin' shocking. ANC lost its spark. They are CORRUPT... They must GO..."

Nina Agnew grumbled:

"Well, Ramaphosa and his cronies sit in their warm homes exempt from loadshedding. There will be citizens dying of the cold if not burning to death trying to stay warm."

Jonathan Ellis suggested:

"SA should change the national anthem to 'Candle in the Wind'."

