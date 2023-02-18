Eskom has issued a statement confirming that loadshedding will be moving from Stage 4 to Stage 6 on Saturday night

The ailing power utility company said the move is to create space to replenish emergency generation reserves

The statement also noted that there is a possibility that Stage 6 will also be implemented on Sunday night

Eskom has announced that the country will move to loadshedding Stage 6 on Saturday 18 February at 8 pm.

Eskom has announced that South Africa will be moved to Stage 6 loadshedding on Saturday at 8 pm.

The statement stated that the struggling power utility company is taking loadshedding up a notch to create space to replenish emergency generation reserves.

Eskom announces Stage 6 loadshedding

According to TimesLIVE, the power utility company took to Twitter to share the announcement. The statement stated that loadshedding will move up a notch to Stage 6 on Saturday from 8 pm to 5 am the next day. The statement read:

"In order to create space to replenish the emergency generation reserves, Eskom will implement Stage 6 loadshedding from 20:00 tonight until 05:00 tomorrow morning."

EWN also noted that Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said South Africans should be ready for Stage 6 loadshedding on Sunday night. The post read:

"Thereafter Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice, with the possibility that Stage 6 loadshedding might again be implemented on Sunday night."

South Africans react to Eskom implementing Stage 6 loadshedding

As usual, South Africans had no nice things to say following the announcement. Many accused the utility company of being incompetent.

@ellabad75 wrote:

"Once again need to emphasize that Eskom is the most useless SOE in the world!!!"

@trailerpointsa commented:

"There are paid Agents within Eskom who destroy everything. Their job is just to destroy. Cyril knows it."

Mzansi wants justice after Mpumalanga woman arrested for colluding to defraud Eskom of R1m: “Prison for life”

In more news, Briefly News reported that South Africans want a Mpumalanga woman brought to book after she colluded with Eskom employees to steal almost R1 million from Tutuka Power Station.

Annemarie Stander was arrested by the Hawks after an investigation dating back to 2021 revealed that the power station made an order to Umnandi Conference and Catering for the purchase and delivery of two containers.

The company invoiced Eskom for R939 550 but didn't purchase or deliver the containers, EWN reported.

