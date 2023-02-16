President Cyril Ramaphosa is holding off the cabinet reshuffle until after the Budget Speech next week

The announcement comes from members of the ANC's National Working Committee, who stated that they have no idea what Ramaphosa's plans are

South Africans are irritated by the news that the cabinet reshuffle will be delayed and feel it will never happen

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will have to wait a little longer to find out which ministers are getting reshuffled.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is waiting for the 2023 Budget Speech to take place before announcing the cabinet reshuffle. Image: Esa Alexander & Brothers91

The African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) recently stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa would only announce the cabinet reshuffle after the 2023 Budget Speech on 22 February.

According to TimesLIVE, anonymous NWC members told the publication that the president did not specify the changes he would make to his administration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to fill in a few ministerial posts

The president has at least three minister portfolios to fill with the cabinet reshuffle. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is expected to resign as the Minister of Transport and will work as the ANC SG full-time.

Ramaphosa also needs to employ a Minister of Public Service and Administration. The position has been vacant for over a year. Minister Thulas Nxesi was employed to act in that position while heading the Department of Labour.

The president is also set to announce the new Minister of Electricity, who is expected to oversee Eskom and reduce loadshedding. The deputy president position will also be vacant as soon as the process of David Mabuza's exit is finalised.

EWN reported that there is speculation that ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile will replace Mabuza. The speculation comes after Mashatile and three other ANC members were sworn in as Members of Parliament earlier this year.

Here's what South Africans think about the pending cabinet reshuffle

@joburglawyer said:

"More excuses. More delays. I’m beginning to think decision-making and stamping his authority on errant ministers are not this President’s strong suit."

@alain_craven_sa said:

"Does he do anything except postpone?"

@iaan_1 said:

"It is all in vain in any case. Nothing will change for the tax-paying citizens or the person who has nothing."

@bokabaso01 said:

"Cadre deployment is dangerous. Reshuffle will only benefit the loyalties and performance will not decide the outcome. People like Bheki Cele who are loyalists will survive while they are underperforming."

@Saw47347551 said:

"Let's be honest, we all know there gonna be no reshuffle."

@LionelJMaxim said:

"If pres. Ramaphosa was serious about moving forward and getting our country out of the mess it is in, then a complete cabinet reshuffle should have happened already. And if he's not paralysed, then he's clueless or both."

President Cyril Ramaphosa must urgently reshuffle cabinet to boost SA's struggling economy, economists insist

Briefly News previously reported that Economists are adamant that if President Cyril Ramaphosa is serious about saving South Africa's ailing economy, he must make changes to his cabinet as a matter of urgency.

Several experts have claimed that Ramaphosa's hesitation in reshuffling cabinet may negatively impact the achievement of economic growth and recovery targets.

Professor Janni Rossouw of the Wits Business School believes that the calibre of African National Congress members currently in parliament leaves much to be desired. Rossouw said that the current economic cluster doesn't inspire confidence.

