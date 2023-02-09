President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially declared a national state of disaster over the energy crisis

The president stated in the State of the Nation Address that a Minister of Electricity would be appointed to deal with Eskom

South Africans are not enthused by Ramaphosa's plans to deal with roll blackouts and feel like his declarations are a joke

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has kicked off the 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) by lining out his plans to deal with Eskom's energy crisis and loadshedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared at the State of the Nation Address that a national state of disaster would be implemented immediately. Image: Alexander Pool

The president finally got a word in after the Economic Freedom Fighters disrupted proceedings at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night, 9 February.

Ramaphosa declares a national state of disaster to deal with loadshedding

Ramaphosa officially declared a national state of disaster to help the government deal with the energy crisis and end loadshedding in a couple of months, according to News24.

The president stated that the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs of South Africa (CoGTA) Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma would gazette the details of the national state of disaster soon.

Ramaphosa told the country that implementing a state of disaster would help the government implement practical measures to support businesses affected by loadshedding.

The president added that the national state of disaster would also ensure that critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants are exempt from loadshedding.

In addition, the national state of disaster would ensure that procurement is ramped up and necessary steps and measures can be implemented quickly.

Ramaphosa to appoint a Minister of Electricity

Ramaphosa stated that in response to the energy crisis, the government has decided to appoint a Minister of Electricity, who will work directly with Eskom executives and implement the energy plan, according to eNCA.

The new minister will be hired under the office of the presidency but will not completely take over responsibilities from the Minister of Public Enterprises. The Public Enterprises would remain a stakeholder of Eskom and continue with initiatives related to the Just Energy programme.

Ramaphosa added that the Minister of Electricity would work on the energy crisis day and night.

South Africans react to the implementation of national state of disaster

@Mandy_astar said:

"Joke's on us as South Africans."

@MalukhaLucas said:

"Minister without portfolio?"

@Gladyonline2010 said:

"Minster of Electricity only under a clown called Ramaphosa."

@DrSonke_Africa said:

"This is a joke…What's next minister of soccer, netball, minister of potholes, minister of road signs, minister of GBV? This is absurd!"

@BraHlonisky said:

"If he's appointing a Minister of Electricity, then why declare state of disaster? Electricity Minister is emergency intervention enough. #SONA2023"

