Rapper Emtee has once again shut down the continuous drug consumption allegations

The star has never left the claim unaddressed, as it has been going around on social media

The Manando rapper was also accused of having a side chick to which he gives R10K allowance

For the longest time, rapper Emtee was accused of using drugs as he would often appear high during his live sessions. This rumour has haunted him for a while, but he never shies away from addressing it.

Emtee on using drugs

In recent posts, Emtee has shut down claims that he uses drugs or any other substances. The rapper has always stated that he only smokes something else despite people linking him to lean and others.

While on X (Twitter), he stated he does not date women who sell their bodies. It is unclear where this stemmed from.

"I don’t do prostitutes. I’m big hustle. I ALREADY TOLD YALL GOOFY men," he stated.

Tweep presses Emtee on using drugs

A social media user asked Emtee about claims that he uses drugs and that he has a girlfriend to whom he gives an R10,000 allowance.

@7effrey_blvck asked: "What happened to that girl from Seshego you used to do coke with and give her 10k girlfriend allowance?"

Emtee responded by saying he has parents that he respects and would not appreciate him using drugs.

"What the hell coke!? Y’all think I’m just a living vessel. I have parents who’d whoop me if I did drugs. I don’t remember the last time I was in Seshego, and I’m married with 3 kids. I’m a prayer warrior and wouldn’t give any female besides my wife, mom and, my daughter."

