Emtee Denies Ongoing Drug Consumption Allegations, Shuts Down R10K Side Chick Allowance Claims
- Rapper Emtee has once again shut down the continuous drug consumption allegations
- The star has never left the claim unaddressed, as it has been going around on social media
- The Manando rapper was also accused of having a side chick to which he gives R10K allowance
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
For the longest time, rapper Emtee was accused of using drugs as he would often appear high during his live sessions. This rumour has haunted him for a while, but he never shies away from addressing it.
Emtee on using drugs
In recent posts, Emtee has shut down claims that he uses drugs or any other substances. The rapper has always stated that he only smokes something else despite people linking him to lean and others.
While on X (Twitter), he stated he does not date women who sell their bodies. It is unclear where this stemmed from.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"I don’t do prostitutes. I’m big hustle. I ALREADY TOLD YALL GOOFY men," he stated.
Tweep presses Emtee on using drugs
A social media user asked Emtee about claims that he uses drugs and that he has a girlfriend to whom he gives an R10,000 allowance.
@7effrey_blvck asked: "What happened to that girl from Seshego you used to do coke with and give her 10k girlfriend allowance?"
Emtee responded by saying he has parents that he respects and would not appreciate him using drugs.
"What the hell coke!? Y’all think I’m just a living vessel. I have parents who’d whoop me if I did drugs. I don’t remember the last time I was in Seshego, and I’m married with 3 kids. I’m a prayer warrior and wouldn’t give any female besides my wife, mom and, my daughter."
Emtee shows love to Cassper Nyovest
In a previous report from Briefly News, hip hop rapper Emtee has showed love to his rap star and colleague Cassper Nyovest.
The Roll Up hitmaker posted a heartfelt message on social media to the Mzansi businessman and Mama I Made It hitmaker. Many of his fans and followers on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za