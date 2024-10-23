The South African hip hop rapper Emtee showed love to his fellow star and colleague Cassper

The Roll Up hitmaker shared a heartfelt message on social media to the Mzansi businessman

Many fans and followers on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions

Emtee praised Cassper Nyovest on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape, @emteedehustla

Source: UGC

The South African rapper Emtee recently made headlines on social media showing love to a fellow rapper.

Emtee praises Cassper Nyovest

The controversial rapper Emtee became the talk of the town once again on social media after he was outed by a woman who claimed that she was invited to record music with the star in the studio.

Earlier on, the Roll Up hitmaker shared a heartfelt message on social media praising the Tito Mboweni hitmaker and sharing how much he loves him on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"I actually love Cass. Every time we link up, it’s positive energy. The last time I embraced a big homie for a good 15 seconds. Felt right."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Emtee's tweet

Shortly after the star shared the tweet, many fans and followers of the rapper flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@kellzmtshumeni said:

"But you didn't show up for a studio session when he booked you for a feature."

@Lenyora_17 responded:

"Maybe it's time to cook that song y'all wanted to record back then!"

@bekillinshows replied:

"My all time two favourites."

@JerkOfAllHeists tweeted:

"You were even counting the seconds big boss."

@michaelmoyo150 responded:

"It's all love."

@KingKgThug replied:

"Big love hommie."

Emtee buys brand new Porsche following car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee crashed his Volkswagen Caravelle T5 bus this week, but he got an even better ride.

Manando hitmaker Emtee is now the owner of a brand-new white Porsche. He shared a clip of the car on X (Twitter).

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News