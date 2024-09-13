A woman on social media has made claims regarding Emtee, saying he tried to get with her

The woman, an aspiring rapper, alleged that Emtee told his friends that they were having an affair

The Manando rapper has since clapped back in a series of tweets, denying this claim, adding that he does not know her

Emtee is trending for all the wrong reasons once again. This time, the rapper was outed by a woman who claimed that she was invited to record music with the star in the studio.

A woman has gone viral on X after making allegations against Emtee. Image: @RealXavier011 on X/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lady exposes Emtee on video

A social media user with the handle @RealXavier011 on X posted a video of a lady claiming that Emtee told his friends that they were an item. She further alleged that the rapper tried to sleep with her as she noticed the friends leaving the studio when she entered.

The woman claims to be an aspiring rapper, so Emtee invited her to his studio to work on music together. Watch the video below:

Emtee claps back in a series of fiery posts

The Manando hitmaker never shies away from ranting and telling his truth. This time was no different, as he has since clapped back in a series of heated posts.

Denying this claim, Emtee claimed that she is a clout chaser and that he does not know her.

"I have a family of my own. [Why would] I thirst over a lame clout chasing desperate over somebody that everybody hit. Even Nota hit that," he said.

In a separate tweet, Emtee said: "

"Imagine me telling the gang “Dis my woman. I’m bout to sleep with her”, my big homies would beat me up. I was just tryna help the girl. and she followed the trend. And she was by, you know who."

In another tweet, Emtee said:

Mzansi reacts to claims against Emtee

Netizens had varying reactions regarding the woman's claims. This is how Mzansi reacted:

@flintonclinton_ shared:

"Not surprised if it’s true, these music brus want to collaborate embhedeni first before giving you a feature."

@eemz_emjoked:

"Emtee probably heard her talking isnigga like him and thought he stood a chance. They deserve each other."

@unknown_zn20 claimed:

"I believe this girl. BUT at this point there is NOTHING that’s gonna shock us regarding my goat Emtee. No news is gonna downgrade him. He’s on another zone."

Lolli Native dumps Emteerecords

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lolli Native announced his exit from Emtee Records, saying this is caused by Emtee's social media posts.

Lolli thanked Emtee for their time together and wished the label and its artists success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News