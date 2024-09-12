A young lady in Mzansi scored a job interview with a company in Saudi Arabia, and people were amazed

She showed how the process came about in a TikTok video, which grabbed the attention of many online users

South Africans reacted to the stunner's story as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts

A woman in South Africa shared her journey of bagging a job interview to work in the Middle East.

SA woman lands job interview to work in Saudi Arabia

The hun, who goes by the handle @lindiwepercylindzmtimkul, shared the good news with her viewers. She revealed that she received an email from a company in Saudi Arabia that was interested in her as a potential employee.

@lindiwepercylindzmtimkul shared how the process came about, which was like an experiment for her.

"Not me applying for a job in Saudi Arabia just to see if they would consider going through my cv. I received an email stating I have a job interview at KSA," she wrote in her TikTok caption.

The young lady's revelation wowed many, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings

The online community reacted to the lady's story with mixed feelings as they headed to the comments to share their opinions.

Blancos advised the woman, saying:

"Saudi Arabia don’t go too much racist."

Moshimora26 shared:

"Did the same and got an offer at USA and Canada."

User wished her well, adding:

"All the best. Where I have less faith, I always win."

To which the lady responded by saying:

"Thank you, sir."

Mosdefjam1984 commnted:

"All the best. I hope you get the job. My ex started 2 months ago, and he's happy."

