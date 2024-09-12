A lady flexed a South African national working in the Middle East as a nurse's salary, and people were shocked

In the video, she unveiled the amounts in rands, and it gained massive traction on social media

It sparked a huge conversation as Mzansi netizens rushed to the comments to express their thoughts

One woman in Mzansi unveiled the payslip of a South African nurse working in Saudi Arabia, which caused a massive stir online.

A lady showed off a South African nurse's salary in Saudi Arabia in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za/TikTok and Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images.

Woman unveils SA nurse earns in Saudi Arabia

TikTok user @lifereset_za is known for showcasing people's payslips from different fields. This time, she shocked many with the amount a South African general nurse earns in Saudi Arabia.

According to Indeed, the average salary for a registered nurse is R20K to R30K per month in South Africa, whereas in Saudi Arabia, a general nurse earns 16000 Saudi Riyal, which is R76,599.37. This revelation sent a shock wave among Mzansi netizens, with many who noted in the comments that they would be moving to Saudi.

One person said:

"I was saying Chest pains when I saw first thing thanks Boni."

Take a look at the lady's video below:

SA nurse's salary in Saudi Arabia sparks frenzy in Mzansi

South African netizens were shocked by the amount that individuals earn in Saudi Arabia, and they headed to the comments to share their thoughts.

Evans Nhlanhla said:

"Tax is what is Killing us in South Africa."

Mama Ori shared:

"I dont know why I'm still in South Africa."

WangDu commented:

"That not much especially when you stay there. RSA nurse is far better."

BT expressed:

"Cost of living are much higher that side I’m sure."

Hazel Sadi61 simply said:

"Yoh Saudi."

Miss Leigh shared:

"They also get food allowance, free lodging, staff transport, free gym access."

