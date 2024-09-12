Chest Pains: Woman Shows Off South African Nurse’s Salary in Saudi Arabia
- A lady flexed a South African national working in the Middle East as a nurse's salary, and people were shocked
- In the video, she unveiled the amounts in rands, and it gained massive traction on social media
- It sparked a huge conversation as Mzansi netizens rushed to the comments to express their thoughts
One woman in Mzansi unveiled the payslip of a South African nurse working in Saudi Arabia, which caused a massive stir online.
Woman unveils SA nurse earns in Saudi Arabia
TikTok user @lifereset_za is known for showcasing people's payslips from different fields. This time, she shocked many with the amount a South African general nurse earns in Saudi Arabia.
According to Indeed, the average salary for a registered nurse is R20K to R30K per month in South Africa, whereas in Saudi Arabia, a general nurse earns 16000 Saudi Riyal, which is R76,599.37. This revelation sent a shock wave among Mzansi netizens, with many who noted in the comments that they would be moving to Saudi.
One person said:
"I was saying Chest pains when I saw first thing thanks Boni."
Take a look at the lady's video below:
SA nurse's salary in Saudi Arabia sparks frenzy in Mzansi
South African netizens were shocked by the amount that individuals earn in Saudi Arabia, and they headed to the comments to share their thoughts.
Evans Nhlanhla said:
"Tax is what is Killing us in South Africa."
Mama Ori shared:
"I dont know why I'm still in South Africa."
WangDu commented:
"That not much especially when you stay there. RSA nurse is far better."
BT expressed:
"Cost of living are much higher that side I’m sure."
Hazel Sadi61 simply said:
"Yoh Saudi."
Miss Leigh shared:
"They also get food allowance, free lodging, staff transport, free gym access."
South African woman reveals millwright payslip, video sparks frenzy in Mzansi
Briefly News previously reported that one woman caused a huge stir in South Africa after she showed a millwright payslip, which stunned people online.
A lady who is notorious for showing off people's payslips came through with yet another. The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za, unveiled how much a millwright earns after deduction.
