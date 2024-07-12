A lady showed off a millwright payslip, and people in South Africa had chest pains while some were too impressed

In the TikTok clip, she unveiled the amount that the person earns after deduction and explained in detail

Mzansi netizens were shocked as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman caused a huge stir in South Africa after she showed a millwright payslip, which stunned people online.

A lady in South Africa showed off a millwright's payslip in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za

Woman unveils millwright payslip in a video

A lady who is notorious for showing off people's payslips came through with yet another. The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za, unveiled how much a millwright earns after deduction.

In the video, she said the individual was earning less than R25K when the person graduated in 2020. @lifereset_za then went on to showcase the person's salary. She said that when the individual works overtime, it amounts to R18K, subsistence allowance R2K, and basic allowance R56K, and the total monthly earnings were R77K.

The lady expressed that the person's earnings were quite good for someone with four years of experience, but online users did not seem to think that.

According to Indeed.com, the average salary for a millwright in South Africa is R 26,341 per month.

SA reacts to the millwright's salary

The video shocked many people on social media, and they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Mqondisi442 said:

"No he's under payed... Millwright is the most paying Trade."

NyosiYakwa added:

"The tax-man is greedy, yho."

Sheila Mmutlane wrote:

"By the look of things that company is not really paying that much.His current job ( Sr engineer) Artisan get paid very well. I'm a Jr tech."

Hitman_247 expressed:

"That’s a lot of money for someone with only four years experience."

Karabo shared:

"That's a fair salary but he deserve lot more than that."

