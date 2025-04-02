South Africans have circled back to one influencer’s alleged dark past after her friend’s sudden death in 2017

A Mzansi chap called out the woman amid the national fight for Bergview College’s sexual assault victim’s justice

Zuki Lamani’s name has been on a lot of people’s minds as the country fights for Bergview College’s assault victim.

The influencer’s alleged dark past was dug up by Mzansi after making mean comments about ‘Big Brother Mzansi’s Ashley Ogle.

Man makes damning allegations

A South African man, Onke Bam, urged that all GBV victims be fought for as the country focused on getting justice for Bergview College’s sexual assault victim. Bam demanded answers from a Cape Town influencer who was alleged to have drugged her late friend, Aviwe Jamjam.

Jamjam, who went missing in 2017, was murdered. South Africans believe that the funny digital content creator, Zuki Lamani, had a hand in her death.

Bam was frustrated that Lamani kept quiet all these years and posted on Facebook:

“Zuki Lamani, we need answers, sisi. You cannot be this quiet, meanwhile, it is said that Aviwe, who was your friend, was murdered, and you were part of what caused her death. It is also alleged that you dated the guy who killed her. Sisi, do not keep quiet, we want answers. What happened to Aviwe, who went missing in 2017? It is said that you drugged her.

“As much as we are fighting for the Bergview College assault victim’s justice, we also need Justice for Aviwe. I don't know why this is not talked about. Are people scared of her? Zuki Lamani, speak.”

Mzansi questions Zuki Lamani

Social media users dug up a Cape Town influencer’s alleged dark past after her friend’s sudden death in 2017:

@Zukiswa Hiliza said:

“It’s so obvious that she’s a pimp.”

@Zikho Hlazo commented explained:

“Zuki didn't kill Aviwe, guys. The killer is that boyfriend who is still roaming around the streets, living his best life.”

@Nikiwe Thwala asked:

“Why are y'all still following her on social media?”

@Ndingu Thandiwe wrote:

“I have been saying that there's something weird about that person.”

@Sinazo Tyelinzima said:

“There is something off about Zuki, just by looking at her.”

@Astroz Astroz

“Guys, this girl has been trending on Twitter. People came forward as well, saying how she allegedly did shady things to them while they were her friends. Otherwise, we heard about Aviwe’s story, we heard it a couple of years ago. Upon trending, Zuki kept quiet and left Twitter and became an influencer here. Oh, another one who came forward said that she left school because of Zuki. It's all just a lot. I’m scared of her.”

