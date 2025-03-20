South Africa’s award-winning beauty and lifestyle content creator headlined American news after she crashed out online

The woman, just like many South Africans was fed up with the frequent visitors who contribute to the country’s inflation

Mzansi was proud to see a familiar face trending in a different country and shared their thoughts in the comments

The spotlight has been on South Africa ever since the country’s entertainers became global stars.

An award-winning Mzansi content creator headlined US news.

Social media also contributed to the country’s sudden boost in tourism, with many people sharing their grand experiences online.

SA content creator makes headlines in America

South Africa has been receiving a lot of attention from foreigners around the world. American content creators showed great interest in being in the country, even overstaying their welcome.

More and more digital nomads keep coming to Mzansi but mostly targeting Cape Town where they have contributed largely to rent significantly going up over the past year. South Africans have hopped on social media to share their concerns but only one person got the attention of American media.

The award-winning content creator, Naledi Mallela trended online after she crashed out over not being able to travel to Cape Town because of tourists overstaying their welcome. Mallela became a hot topic on America’s Daily Mail with the headline:

“She’s had enough of tourism. Woman reveals why tourists aren’t welcome in her country. She's telling people not to come to South Africa.”

A lot of South Africans have complained about not being able to enjoy parts of their country due to the ridiculously hiked prices, especially in Cape Town. Some proposed a Japanese strategy where tourists have their own prices while locals enjoy their country without going broke.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to content creator headlining American news

Social media users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts:

Mzansi was proud of a South African influencer headlining American news.

@Phumelele 🇿🇦supported the woman’s views:

“She’s spitting facts. Thank you, Naledi.”

@user4857036328122 was proudly represented:

“But she's right. A vacation to Cape Town is now equivalent to an overseas trip.”

@Barbara stated:

“Bro, Cape Town is stunning but you’re all making it unaffordable for locals. Can we chill with the tourism hype?”

@vuyi mkhize. said:

“LMAO, not Naledi, but she is right. Tourists are making it difficult for South Africans to survive in CPT.”

@Nomfundo_M🇿🇦suggested:

“We need separate prices for tourists and locals! Japan has been implementing this and it’s working for them!”

@𝐿𝒾𝓈𝒶 ⭑ proposed:

“Amaphara need to step up their game.”

@thams🇿🇦🇵🇸 pointed out:

“Clearly something is going on. They never posted so much about us.”

@NoDaysOff pleaded:

“Admire us from a distance.”

