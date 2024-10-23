A black American lady who moved to Cape Town with her family could not get over the vibrant township of Khayelitsha

Kourtney Jade documents her experience of living in Mzansi on her TikTok to show people back home her reality

Social media users had mixed reactions about her finding joy and raving about one of the mother city's areas

Kourtney Jade is an excited American who raves about the beauty of living in South Africa.

Mzansi had mixed reactions to an American lady's review about life in Khayelitsha. Image: @iamkourtneyjade

Source: TikTok

The lady moved to Cape Town with her family and documents her experience living in a foreign country on TikTok.

American lady raving about life in Khayelitsha

The American was stunned by how different South African culture was from what is depicted in the media. Her shopping experience went viral after she realised that Mzansi is not a jungle where humans lived next door to the Big Five.

Kourtney Jade returned with another video in which she was astonished by the vibrant township life in Cape Town. She toured Khayelitsha with her partner and could not get over the diversity:

"Khayelitsha is lit. I haven't been to Club Rands yet, but I did a walking tour recently, and I did go into some people's houses; I was on the streets."

Jade mentioned that the best part of her tour was seeing people simply existing:

"I did see the people outside doing hair, the music playing, and the people moving around."

The lady also shared that she felt at home in the township, which reminded her of Dallas, Texas, where she's from.

She captioned her clip:

"One thing I learned is that there are no homeless people in Cape Town because they can all create homes for themselves and their families in the townships. I also learned that 3 million people are living there. They have their own police stations as well."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to American raving about Khayelitsha

Social media users had mixed reactions towards a lady's love for Mzansi's township culture:

@Student of Life warned the lady:

"Cape Town townships are dangerous. Please be very careful."

@Sbo_Lacoste shared:

"Cape Town townships are dangerous. I almost died in 2010."

@00 explained:

"As a man from Cape Town who was born and raised and who has lived in Khayelitsha, I know it's not bad in terms of safety. Just stay away from Site C. You might get hit by mistake, but a lot is happening there."

@Moegamat Tayeb Thomas advised:

"Please walk around Cape Town CBD and see the homelessness."

@Annie wrote:

"You are very brave; as a South African woman, I will never go to that area."

@Bitnation said:

"I wouldn't be taking such risks."

