A woman from South Africa hopped on Kendrick Lamar’s favoured diss track to Drake and had Mzansi grooving

Earlier this year, the two American rappers battled it out after Lamar responded on a line rapped by J Cole in the song First Person Shooter

Mzansi loved the lady’s flow and bars as she showed off her talent on the beat

A Mzansi lady created her own version of Kendrick Lamar’s favoured diss track against Drake, 'Not Like Us'. Eev, the Mzansi upcoming rapper, showed off her bars and rhythm as the beat complimented her vocals.

An upcoming rapper impressed Mzansi with her Xhosa version of Kendrick Lamar's famous diss track to Drake. Image: @efa_libhinqa_lokqalaa/@fiscooemo

Source: TikTok

Her performance was appreciated by many social media users who praised her in the comments.

A South African lady and upcoming rapper, Eev, is one of the talented musicians emerging from Cape Town’s township, Khayelitsha. Bravo Le Roux and Dee Koala are stars who rapped their way into Mzansi’s hearts from the township.

Eev recorded and filmed herself showing off her brilliant talent on TikTok. She put a spin on Kendrick Lamar’s groovy diss track, 'Not Like Us,' which made everyone lose it as he battled Drake. Lamar won the battle with his club banger.

Eev rapped in isiXhosa as she set the record straight on some of the rumours she’s heard about herself over the years. Her rhythm, flow and lyrics went well with the song, and she got approval from her followers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to South African version of Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

Social media users were stunned by the Xhosa version of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track and commented:

@Bri was mind blown:

"It took me a while to realize you were rapping in Xhosa; I thought it was Swahili at first."

@QueenPin👸🏾felt proud:

"Khayelitsha, stand up for your queen."

@Dcchick88 🇨🇩🇸🇩🇭🇹🇵🇸 wished the new version would be brought to Kendrick's attention:

"Kendrick gonna love this!"

@Danel Adams approved with Eev's creativity:

"I don’t understand what you are saying, but this is fire."

@iviwe_imithandazo🇿🇦🇿🇦 praised the rapper:

"You are the best, homie; I'll always listen to and support your music. We Love you Bhinqa lokuqala."

Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’ music video drops, fans

Briefly News also reported that Kendrick Lamar has officially released the music video for his latest hit, Not Like Us. The song, which served as the fourth and possible final diss track to Drake, mocked the rapper's reputation and unfounded claims.

Fans are raving over the visuals and how Kendrick humiliated Drizzy in front of the entire world.

