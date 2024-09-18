A gent wished he could crawl under a rock and die after a Xhosa woman told him where to get off in a long WhatsApp voice note

The lady was honest about her relationship expectations and made it clear that she was not an easy target

Social media users loved the lady’s response and cheered her on for sticking to her morals, in the comments

A Mzansi gent known for his amusing TikTok skits, Anda Nkatu, shared a funny clip in which he listened to a woman record her expectations in a relationship.

Mzansi women cheered on a lady who stuck to her morals during a talking stage. Image: @djanda_sa

Source: TikTok

The Xhosa lady highlighted that she would not sleep with the gent before going on an actual date with him.

SA women proud of Xhosa lady refusing to sleep with guy on first date

The era of courting women has been trapped in Shonda Rhimes’ novel-like storytelling as her Netflix hit series, Bridgerton, made many dream about falling in love. Rhimes’ curated courtship is nothing like what reality looks like today.

Many men have given up romantically sweeping women off their feet and set up a plan to get them in bed quicker than sharing a meal under the stars. A Xhosa lady made it clear that she was not about that life.

The lady sent a long recording to a man interested in her, stating her relationship expectations and morals. She clarified that she wanted to go on an actual date and would only hop in bed with him once he did so.

The gent was left speechless when the lady dropped the mic on him. Anda Nkantu shared the clip with the caption:

“When Xhosa huns have had enough.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Xhosa lady’s morals

Social media users were happy that a lady requested a decent encounter with a man before sleeping with him:

@Yimloyimlo😉praised the lady:

"We need her as speaker at the women’s conference."

@Zeecona cheered the lady on:

"My Xhosa people, I love you."

@tembie20 enjoyed the recording:

"I love the part that says can you buy me a car my brother to prove your love, good point."

@sisv understood where the lady was coming from:

"Besides the language, she is not wrong. She's communicating her standards and expectations from a man. as much as men have their own standards when it comes to women."

@VuvuSimuna favoured the lady's high expectations:

"She is our president."

Source: Briefly News