A young scholar was late for school when she desperately hopped into a taxi with three men

The lady explained how uncomfortable she was sharing the vehicle with them, but because she needed to get to school on time, she endured the experience

Social media users felt sorry that she had to experience such a traumatic experience of praying to escape the chances of being violated

A South African learner shared her scary experience of sharing a taxi with three men out of desperation.

A young South African scholar shared her traumatic taxi ride experience. Image: @sihle_mdu

Sihle had to endure a debilitating ride with men who were acting shady towards her.

SA reacts to young lady’s experience in taxi with three men

As a woman living in South Africa, there is a list of unspoken rules by women that include:

Do not walk alone at night

Avoid male-dominated spaces

Always wear protection

Never hop on/in a public transport with a lot of men

The list goes to show how some men have made women’s lives a living hell by committing numerous crimes that violated them.

Sihle Mdu hopped on TikTok to share her story of taking the huge risk of being the only female in a taxi with three men. Mdu took public transport out of desperation to get to school on time.

The young scholar shared that the men kept glancing at her weirdly, creating nonsensical conversations that made her more nervous about her decision. After enduring a trip from hell, she could not stay in the vehicle any longer and escaped the chance of being violated.

Sihle left the vehicle a couple of kilometres from her destination and opted to walk instead of risking her life. She vented about her experience and captioned her clip:

“I don’t like public transport.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to young lady’s scary taxi ride

Social media users were emotional after watching the video and shared:

@Small Biz Coach shared her traumatic experience:

"I'm so so sorry. I can only imagine how you felt. I was kidnapped in a quantum seven years ago, men only in the car, and I will never board a taxi with men only."

@Lihle9876 realised that:

"These are people's dads."

@Justzi was relieved:

"I'm so glad you’re safe. This sounds so scary."

@sgaxa sendaba was that the young managed to escape the scene:

"This is actually so traumatic, man; I'm glad you're safe now."

@kbee.png shared an idea:

"We need some sort of taxi association that fines the driver if such things happen in their taxi!"

