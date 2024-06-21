We all know how stubborn African moms can be, especially when their children advise them

The parents never want to be seen as vulnerable or weak so and that is why being stubborn is their official brand

A woman on TikTok showed an embarrassing moment when her mom was disappointed by their taxi after rejecting e-hailing services

A mother and daughter opted for a 'cheaper' travel fee and used the minibus taxi to go from point A to B.

A Mzansi lady showed SA how her mother's stubborn actions backfired. Image: @inam_elam

Source: TikTok

Mothes know best?

A mother and daughter duo had a no-e-hailing day and shared a ride with numerous people in a minibus taxi. The mother insisted that they use the taxi on the day and rejected any e-hailing services, including Uber and Bolt.

As they were sort-of enjoying their savings, their taxi broke down The lady named Inam could not let the chance to tell her mom “I told you so” pass as she was the one who insisted on catching the taxi.

Inam captioned her funny clip:

“My mom decided to experiment with my patience and we went on a no Uber/Bolt day.”

The TikTok creator also told her followers:

“Never be apologetic about loving convenience. I am yet to tell the tales of this day.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi’s taxi chronicles

The minibus taxi is way more affordable than an e-hailing service but the e-hailing service is more convenient and worth its price. Some taxis do not seem roadworthy but drivers take the risk of driving them with commuters anyway.

Here’s what netizens had to say about the sticky situation:

@Sfiso Mnisi told his no-e-hailing day story:

"I got arrested in a taxi on my no Bolt/Uber day."

@Yanda Ngcobo laughed at the experience:

"Now see that ending I was not expecting."

@☆ commented:

"You got the whole dang experience."

Taxis are comic experiences

Briefly News recently reported on another funny taxi story when a gent on TikTok shared an eyebrow-raising clip where Mzansi commuters shared a taxi with dogs. The clip showed just how true the saying “Dogs are a guy’s best friend” quite true since everyone in the taxi coexisted peacefully with each other.

Netizens could not comprehend what was happening in that taxi and made up several assumptions. Whether men are trash or dogs, this clip clearly shows how well they coexist with animals. In a clip that made its rounds on TikTok, commuters filled a taxi accompanied by their dogs.

