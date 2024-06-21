A lady on TikTok showed off her parents’ dreamy relationship

The pair resemble a couple straight out of a Disney script the way that they beautifully compliment each other

Netizens could not hold back and gushed over the couple’s beautiful love for each other

A lady on TikTok showed us a glimpse of what love looks like.

Mzansi parents wow TikTok with their dreamy relationship. Image: @queenmotivat

Source: TikTok

The woman posted a series of clips where her father showed great pleasure in dressing his wife up.

Fairytale love exists in Mzansi

Mzansi is filled with beautiful love stories, both dreamy and not, but today let’s focus on this majestic couple that had us wishing to be in the warm embrace of our Prince Charming. The video shows the excitement of a man delivering his wife’s dresses and amazed by how stunning she looks.

The husband cannot keep his eyes off of his beautiful wife and can also been seen helping her apply moisturiser and lipstick. They go on beautiful dates with through daughter who’s third wheeling and records her beautiful parents.

The clip is captioned:

“POV: Your dad on his way to surprise your mum vs it on her.”

Watch the video below:

Disney fairytale in Mzansi

TikTok cannot believe that such a beautiful love story truly exists in Mzansi since we’re so used to reading stories about broken marriages and women settling for cheating and abusive husbands.

The clip is refreshing to all hopeless romantic individuals. May their hope be restored.

This i what netizens had to say:

@M_oono

"In my mom's next life I wish her such a man."

@ellagabs sees how perfect the relationship is:

"He married a princess and made her a queen."

@user7988019133404 wishes to have such a beautiful relationship:

"Lord whatever she said in prayers. Amen."

@the_sheewolf

"That’s why you will never settle for less, you grew up seeing love."

Heartbreaking love stories

Briefly News recently reported on a man cheated on his wife six weeks after she gave birth to their first baby. The gent blamed his wife for his cheating by accusing her of wanting a baby too soon.

Netizens think that the gent's behaviour is a major red flag and that the lady should divorce him. The couple yelled at each other, blaming each other for their sticky situation. The husband claimed that the woman wanted the baby so much but now that it’s here, he gets no attention from his wife, and that is why he went looking for attention elsewhere.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News