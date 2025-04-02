Refilwe Modiselle Becomes a Team-Building Coach: “As One Continues To Diversify”

Trailblazing model Refilwe Modiselle has announced a new hustle on her Instagram account

She shared a video of herself leading a corporate team-building group session, which she curated with the help of other professionals

Refilwe Modiselle also opened up about her reason for transitioning into a team-building coach

Refilwe Modiselle has announced her new hustle as a team-building coach. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle has added a new feather to her cap and is now a team-building coach.

Refilwe Modiselle now a team-building coach

The trailblazing model announced her new hustle on her Instagram account in a recent post. She shared a video of herself leading a group session in a professional setting.

The attendees are seated in a circle while they share their dreams and aspirations as well as their strengths and weaknesses. Reflecting on her new role as a team-building coach, Refilwe encouraged executives and business owners to book her.

“My beautiful people/corporates instead of taking your teams on weekends away with no actual fruits yielded, rather book Refilwe Vanillablaq Team Building services that has a unique offering, to add a dynamic to the holistic and corporate well-being of your employees (you as a boss can also be in the mix) as they learn to navigate the hustle and bustle of the work space, while facing life’s demands. As you can see for yourself, the KOHC Team left from tears to spirits fuelled.”

She disclosed that the session in the video was curated in collaboration with Dr Mokwena of Ganala Kriel Occupational Health and Wellness Centre. Ndebele Culture expert and musician Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane also made an appearance albeit virtually.

She also acknowledged her assistant coach, Agrippa Dumisani, for helping her anchor the session.

Refilwe Modiselle explained how she embraced her new role as a team-building coach. She said her transition into a team-building coach was natural based on her experience. She said:

“With my history in the corporate environment, and joint experience in entertainment, God, in my destiny, said it’s time to somewhat marry the two and serve differently and uniquely. 🤲🏻🕯️✨🤍”

Watch the video here.

Refilwe Modiselle on sacrificing her youth

Refilwe Modiselle previously opened up about sacrificing her youth to support her mother and family during an emotional interview with Relebogile Mabotja.

Refilwe Modiselle announced her team-building hustle on Instagram. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Refilwe Modiselle, who is the oldest of the Modiselle sisters, spoke about how she allowed her life and personal needs to take a back seat while assisting her mother and family. Speaking during an emotional interview with media personality Relebogile Mabotja, the actress said:

"I sacrificed a lot of my younger years to make sure that family always comes first. That I would be my mom's anchor, that there would be bread at the table."

Fans gush over picture of Modiselle sisters

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported the Modiselle sisters made headlines after a picture of them with their mother was reshared.

The three beautiful sisters who have made a name for themselves in the music industry, Kefliwe, Bontle and Candice Modiselle, had several netizens swooning

Source: Briefly News