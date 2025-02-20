Refilwe Modiselle broke down in tears while revealing how she sacrificed her younger years to support her mother and family during an emotional interview with Relebongile Mabotja

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle failed to hold back her tears while talking about how she sacrificed her younger years to help her mother take care of the family.

Refilwe Modiselle opens up about her life

The oldest of the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe Modiselle, spoke about how she allowed her life and personal needs to take the back seat while assisting her mother and family. Speaking during an emotional interview with media personality Relebongile Mabotja, the actress said:

"I sacrificed a lot of my younger years to make sure that family always comes first. That I would be my mom's anchor, that there would be bread at the table."

Fans react to Refilwe Modiselle's emotional video

Social media users comforted the actress and model. Many also shared touching stories of how they had to sacrifice for their families.

@uyandam said:

"@refilwemodiselle Oh My God honey 🥹😭 —- I felt every bit of emotion there 🖤"

@lizo_thwala commented:

"My older sister 🥺 she sacrificed so much of herself to make sure we’re okay and get the best. She made sure I always had a soft landing. I hope we all appreciate our older sisters ❤️"

@nadia_coomalo wrote:

"That’s me right now and I’m so drained."

@ongezwawhitney added:

"I watched the whole episode izolo, not me crying...Refie iz super strong sana yhuu at 11 years ubhekane nengcindezi enjena😭"

@sinqobilemasuku wrote:

"Mina ke as the last born I hv sacrificed so much for my brother.. a lot. But he would not do it if he had the means. Not always first borns. Just pple with good hearts."

What you need to know about Refilwe Modiselle's family

Refilwe is the oldest of three. Her younger sisters, Bontle and Candic,e are also doing well in the industry. Although they are all in the same industry, the Modiselle sisters said they do not compete with each other.

Refilwe Modiselle has been trailblazing in the film and modelling industries. The star has featured in several productions and worked with top actors like Jamie Bartlett.

Bontle Modiselle-Moloi is an award-winning choreographer and actress. She is happily married to SAMA winner Priddy Ugly. She was recently featured in a Netflix film, Piano Love, featuring Kwesta.

The youngest Modiselle sister, Candice, also followed in her sisters' footsteps. She is an accomplished actress and TV presenter. She also recently tied the knot.

Candice Modiselle celebrates important milestone

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Candice Modiselle is on a spiritual growth journey, taking her fans and followers along. The star, who was baptised a few months ago, celebrated another milestone.

South African celebrities have been preaching something other than fast cars and the latest fashion lately. Many stars, including rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, have been on spiritual journeys.

