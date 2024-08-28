Bontle Modiselle Speaks on Sibling Rivalry Between Herself and Sisters Refilwe and Candace
- Bontle Modiselle recently addressed the topic of sibling rivalry with her sisters, Refilwe and Candace
- The choreographer says there's never been competition between herself and her sisters because they're supportive of one another
- Mzansi showed love to the ladies and admired their sweet bond while also gushing over Bontle's beauty
Bontle Modiselle was asked if there's ever any competition between herself and her sisters.
Bontle Modiselle speaks on sibling rivalry
Famous choreographer, Bontle Moloi (fka Modiselle), recently spoke about her relationship with her sisters, Refilwe and Candace, and how they nevagate their careers.
Bontle and her sisters' careers have often crossed paths. Each share a passion for acting and presenting, where Refilwe also dabbles as a speaker and a model, while middle child, Bontle diversified herself as a choreographer.
In an interview on Spreading Humour (The Bantweezies), Bontle was asked if there's ever any sibling rivalry, a common factor in many households, and she said she and her sisters support each other:
"We don't have that kind of relationship. We're very supportive and we have a really good friendship as sisters.
"There's also a four-year age gap between Refilwe and I, and myself and Candice, so we've been through different stages of entering the entertainment space at different times. We've diversified, and it helps ."
Mzansi shows love Bontle Modiselle
Netizens gushed over Bontle's beauty and her relationship with her sisters:
its_shordyy said:
"It's giving 'Refilwe Bontle le Tumelo.'"
mrs_g.e.s.h showed love to Bontle:
"She is beautiful, brains galore and so well-spoken."
tshepiso_mahlangu wrote:
"Bontle is so cool."
jabu_des posted:
"He who finds a wife finds a good thing. Priddy Ugly found the best."
girly_kepadisa was impressed:
"Beautiful response."
charmido_68 responded:
"l love her."
Bontle Modiselle debuts short hair
In more Bontle Modiselle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the dancer's new short hairdo.
After chopping her dreadlocks off for something new, Mzansi is convinced that there's no hairstyle that wouldn't suit the dancer.
